This Rajasthan Lodge Runs on Solar, Grows Its Own Food & Keeps 30 Years of Traditions Alive

TBI Team
Sep 09, 2025, 09:00 PM
Photo Credit : apanidhani.in

Imagine this:

You wake up in a mud hut built from clay and grass… step out into organic farms… and spend your day learning pottery or Mandana art from local masters.

Photo Credit : @apanidhani_ecolodge/Instagram

Located in Nawalgarh, a city in the heart of the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, Apani Dhani isn’t just a stay. It’s a 30+ year-old movement in eco-tourism — long before the word even became trendy in India.

Photo Credit : @apanidhani_ecolodge/Instagram

Its founder, Ramesh Chandra Jangid, once dreamt of flying planes. From gliding over Europe to learning from environmentalists in Germany, his journey landed him back in Rajasthan — with a mission: Tourism that heals, not harms.

In 1990, with zero external funding, Ramesh built Apani Dhani from scratch. No fancy investors. No luxury gimmicks. Just a vision to blend sustainability, heritage, and community.

Photo Credit : @apanidhani_ecolodge/Instagram

Here, every brick has a story.

Walls are made from rammed earth. Roofs from grass. Solar panels light up the lodge. Rainwater is harvested. Food waste is composted.

Photo Credit : apanidhani.in

And the food?

Straight from their organic fields. Vegetables, pulses, grains — grown without chemicals. Served hot on leaf plates. The real taste of Rajasthan.

Photo Credit : @apanidhani_ecolodge/Instagram

But the magic lies in what you learn: Tie-dye & bangle making, pottery with local artisans, Mandana wall art, and cookery classes with family recipes. Every activity ensures locals earn fairly, while travellers take home more than souvenirs.

Photo Credit : travel.ourbetterworld.org, gaiadiscovery.com

Despite hurdles from local elites in the early days, Apani Dhani rose to win international acclaim, like the Wild Asia Responsible Tourism Award for cultural preservation.

Photo Credit : @apanidhani_ecolodge/Instagram

Today, over 15,000 guests have stayed here. They don’t just leave with photos… they leave with stories, skills, and a new way of seeing travel.

Photo Credit : @apanidhani_ecolodge/Instagram