This Rajasthan Lodge Runs on Solar, Grows Its Own Food & Keeps 30 Years of Traditions Alive

You wake up in a mud hut built from clay and grass… step out into organic farms… and spend your day learning pottery or Mandana art from local masters.
Located in Nawalgarh, a city in the heart of the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, Apani Dhani isn’t just a stay. It’s a 30+ year-old movement in eco-tourism — long before the word even became trendy in India.
Its founder, Ramesh Chandra Jangid, once dreamt of flying planes. From gliding over Europe to learning from environmentalists in Germany, his journey landed him back in Rajasthan — with a mission: Tourism that heals, not harms.
In 1990, with zero external funding, Ramesh built Apani Dhani from scratch. No fancy investors. No luxury gimmicks. Just a vision to blend sustainability, heritage, and community.
Walls are made from rammed earth. Roofs from grass. Solar panels light up the lodge. Rainwater is harvested. Food waste is composted.
Straight from their organic fields. Vegetables, pulses, grains — grown without chemicals. Served hot on leaf plates. The real taste of Rajasthan.
But the magic lies in what you learn: Tie-dye & bangle making, pottery with local artisans, Mandana wall art, and cookery classes with family recipes. Every activity ensures locals earn fairly, while travellers take home more than souvenirs.
Despite hurdles from local elites in the early days, Apani Dhani rose to win international acclaim, like the Wild Asia Responsible Tourism Award for cultural preservation.
Today, over 15,000 guests have stayed here. They don’t just leave with photos… they leave with stories, skills, and a new way of seeing travel.