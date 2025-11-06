Beyond the Taj & Udaipur: Discover India’s Underrated Royal Palaces
6 November 2025
India’s rich royal heritage extends beyond the well-known palaces. From Rajasthan to the bustling streets of Patna, lesser-known palaces offer a glimpse into the country’s regal past.
Location: Dungarpur, Rajasthan
Built by Maharawal Udai Singh II in the mid-19th century, Udai Bilas Palace blends Mughal and Rajput styles, with Ek Thambiya Mahal and carved Pareva stone details.
Location: Mandore, near Jodhpur, Rajasthan
This sandstone palace overlooks the Balsamand Lake. It features latticed windows, artificial waterfalls, and lush gardens, offering a peaceful retreat amidst nature.
Location: Mysuru, Karnataka
Built in 1916 for a Mysore princess, this palace now houses The Green Hotel. Eco-friendly and solar-powered, it donates profits to charity, preserving royal heritage with a sustainable twist.
Location: Datia, Madhya Pradesh
Constructed in 1614 by Maharaja Bir Singh Deo, this seven-storey palace is a fusion of Mughal and Rajput architecture. Despite its grandeur, no royal family ever resided here.
Location: Bikaner, Rajasthan
Unlike many forts, Junagarh was never built on a hilltop, making it unique. It houses 37 palaces, each a masterpiece of architecture, including the Moon Palace and the Flower Palace. The fort’s museum displays a range of antique manuscripts, weapons, and carpets.
Location: Bikaner, Rajasthan
Commissioned by Maharaja Ganga Singh in 1902, this Indo-Saracenic palace is renowned for its golden frescoes and ornate ceilings. Constructed from pink sandstone sourced from Dulmera, the palace reflects a blend of Rajput, Islamic, and European architectural styles.