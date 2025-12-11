From Glowing Seas To Floating Forests: 8 Natural Marvels Across India

11 December 2025

Nishtha Kawrani
Dec 11, 2025, 12:00 PM
Across India, nature works in ways that surprise even seasoned travellers. Glowing beaches, floating islands and uphill-rolling cars reveal landscapes shaped by forces you don’t encounter every day.

1. Magnetic Hill, Ladakh

At Ladakh’s Magnetic Hills, vehicles appear to roll uphill because of a clever optical illusion created by the slopes and horizon. It gives the sense that gravity has flipped.

2. Invisible Chandipur Beach, Odisha

Twice a day, Chandipur Beach pulls the sea back by nearly 5 km, uncovering shells, small crabs and rippled sand patterns. It turns into a vast open seabed for a few hours.

3. Bioluminescent, Lakshadweep

On some nights, the shores glow blue as bioluminescent plankton light the waves. The shimmering water creates a calm, star-like glow along the coastline.

4. Reverse waterfall, Maharashtra

At Naneghat, strong monsoon winds push the waterfall streams upward. The water lifts instead of falling, creating a rare scene that feels almost gravity-free.

5. Living root bridge, Meghalaya

Communities in Meghalaya guide the aerial roots of rubber trees so they form bridges over streams.

6. Phumdis, Manipur

Phumdis are floating islands on Manipur’s Loktak Lake. Made of soil, vegetation and organic matter, they drift with the seasons and support a unique lake ecosystem.

7. Lonar Crater Lake, Maharashtra

A meteor impact in ancient basalt created this circular lake. Its saline-alkaline water and unusual geology offer insights into planetary science.

8. Red Rain, Kerala

In parts of Wayanad, winds lift red algae spores into clouds. When it rains, the droplets appear crimson, creating a rare and scientifically intriguing event.

