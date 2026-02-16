They Left Corporate Life to Build a Sustainable Home in Himachal’s Tirthan Valley

For Sudhir Nehru (45), the mountains were always home. As a Kashmiri raised in Nagaland, his love for highlands stayed alive even as a corporate career pulled him into city life.
Engineering and corporate work brought structure, deadlines, and routine weekends. But beneath the hustle was a constant yearning for a slower, more meaningful life closer to nature.
In 2012, Sudhir and his wife Bhawana (45) decided to backpack across the world. Months across India and Europe redefined their idea of home, happiness, and success.
Two years on the road gave them clarity — they didn’t want to return to cubicles. The mountains weren’t an escape anymore; they were the life they wanted to build.
In 2014, they discovered a forested patch in Himachal’s Tirthan Valley. Surrounded by deodar trees and the Tirthan River, the land felt instantly meant to be theirs.
With no proper road or stable electricity, building here was tough. Yet they chose wood and stone — guided by respect for the land.
The Wood House was built using traditional kath kuni architecture amid 100 deodar trees. The Stone House blends mud plaster, rock walls, and skylights for natural comfort.
Every room opens to mountain views, birdsong, and river sounds. Guests share space with foxes, flying squirrels, and leopards. Nature is always the host here.
Kudrat blends comfort with sustainability through local food, rainwater harvesting, and zero plastic. For Sudhir and Bhawana, this is their little sustainable haven, and they want to welcome you to it.