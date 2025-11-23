Five Indian Travel Destinations That Reward You for Slowing Down

Sometimes, the best way to travel is not in a rush. Slow travel lets you savour local life, soak in nature, and find out hidden corners at your own pace.
High in the Khasi Hills, Nongjrong is a tiny village of 1,440 people, perched above clouds with forest trails and a crystal-clear river.
Rise early to watch dawn over the valley. Trek quietly to Nongjrong Falls, paddle on the Umngot River, and share tea with locals while listening to Khasi stories.
Chettinad lies inland, filled with grand merchant mansions, centuries-old craftsmanship, and heritage cuisine far from crowded tourist trails.
Explore teak-lined courtyards, visit sari-weaving workshops, taste authentic Chettinad dishes, and stay in heritage homes where time flows gently on verandas.
Khimsar, between Jodhpur and Bikaner, offers open Thar desert dunes, a 16th-century fort, and villages far from mainstream tourism.
Ride camels or take a jeep safari at sunrise, visit Bishnoi villages, enjoy dal baati churma at the fort, and end the day under starlit desert skies with folk music.
Wander narrow lanes, explore ancient stepwells, climb Taragarh Fort for sunsets, and soak in centuries of peaceful heritage.
Araku Valley, hidden in the Eastern Ghats, offers coffee plantations, waterfalls, and tribal villages, untouched by mainstream crowds.
Stroll through coffee estates, visit tribal museums, relax beside waterfalls, and pause in shaded groves for long afternoons with nothing but nature.