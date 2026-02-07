10 Eco-friendly Homestays Championing Local Culture & Nature

More travellers are beginning to look for places that let them slow down, breathe easy, and feel closer to where they are staying. Across India, some homestays are quietly responding by keeping things simple, rooted, and mindful of the land around them.
Located near Kaziranga National Park, Medini Homestay uses natural materials, solar energy, and organic food. Guests explore Assamese culture, weaving traditions, and cruelty-free silk practices.
Set 45 km from Rishikesh, this solar-powered retreat sits amid 1,000 trees. Food waste is composted in five days, and recycled water sustains lush gardens by the Ganga.
Run by a mother-daughter duo in Panchgani, Avabodha focuses on solar power, rainwater harvesting, and organic farming. Guests enjoy river views, sunsets, and peaceful Krishna riverside walks.
Spread across 120 acres in the Nilgiris, this eco-retreat blends colonial charm with sustainability. Solar panels, CSEB blocks, tea tastings, and wildlife sightings shape the experience.
Built with mud and clay in Kanyakumari’s hills, this homestay features 100-year-old artefacts, upcycled windows, natural cooling, composting, and organic gardens rooted in heritage.
Once barren mining land, this space is now a thriving forest. Surrounded by seven water bodies, Greenara uses mud architecture and local food to promote reforestation and slow living.
This six-acre Nashik farmstay uses bamboo, mud, solar power, and a 32,000-litre rainwater system. Guests enjoy fruit plucking, birdwatching, and meals made from homegrown produce.
Set on a 40-acre Alphonso mango farm in Ratnagiri, this stay offers mud rooms, organic farming lessons, and mango-filled meals, creating a hands-on agrotourism experience.
Built by 90 volunteers from 18 countries using cob, this Rishikesh forest fort features thick mud walls, rooftop gardens, handcrafted décor, and a strong focus on waste-free materials.
This Jaipur homestay, built with mud, bamboo, lime, and cow dung, doubles as a creative retreat. The cottages stay cooler in summer and host art residencies and workshops.