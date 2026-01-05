Volunteer on a Tea Estate, Eat In a 100-YO Restaurant: How to Spend 24 Hours in Darjeeling
5 January 2026
5 January 2026
For a city that lies at the intersection of colonial charm, lip-smacking food, and breathtaking mountains, Darjeeling has a lot to offer.
Have 24 hours to spare? Here’s where to stay, eat, take a walk and more.
Said to be one of the oldest tea estate resorts in the world, built in 1862, the Singtom Tea Estate offers organic, home-cooked food. Idle on the tea plantations and take part in bird watching.
Among the suites, the terrace one is perfect for families. Along with its spacious interiors, it’s also the best spot for stargazing.
Named after the resident Himalayan pheasant Khaleej, Kaleege House farmstay offers a beautiful view of the Rangli Rangliot tea gardens. Check out the orchid centre, which is said to be one of Asia’s oldest.
The restaurant’s history dates back a century, when it was started by Edward Keventer. The classic English breakfast is a cult favourite. Address: Shop No. 1, Club Side, Nehru Rd.
Amongst the changing landscape of Darjeeling, Glenary’s has remained a pièce de résistance. It’s famous for its roast pork and French fries served with buttered bread. Address: Nehru Rd, Chauk Bazaar.
Darjeeling Walks takes you down nostalgia lane to explore the quaintness of the city. Enjoy a tête-à-tête with the locals, get a 101 on winemaking, or enjoy the tea plantations.
For those who prefer something less strenuous, the tea plantations will leave you smitten. You could also opt for a river-rafting experience on the Teesta River.
Well, you haven’t really explored Darjeeling until you’ve worked at a tea estate. And one of the best places to do this is Makaibari, which has a programme to boost eco-tourism while ensuring that the local women are empowered.