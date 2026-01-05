Volunteer on a Tea Estate, Eat In a 100-YO Restaurant: How to Spend 24 Hours in Darjeeling

5 January 2026

For a city that lies at the intersection of colonial charm, lip-smacking food, and breathtaking mountains, Darjeeling has a lot to offer.

Photo Credit : Anurag Lama

Have 24 hours to spare? Here’s where to stay, eat, take a walk and more.

Photo Credit : Singtom Tea Estate

Where to stay in Darjeeling?

Photo Credit : Singtom Tea Estate

Singtom Tea Estate

Said to be one of the oldest tea estate resorts in the world, built in 1862, the Singtom Tea Estate offers organic, home-cooked food. Idle on the tea plantations and take part in bird watching.

Photo Credit : Singtom Tea Estate

Birdsong Home

Among the suites, the terrace one is perfect for families. Along with its spacious interiors, it’s also the best spot for stargazing.

Photo Credit : Abhik Saha

Kaleege House

Named after the resident Himalayan pheasant Khaleej, Kaleege House farmstay offers a beautiful view of the Rangli Rangliot tea gardens. Check out the orchid centre, which is said to be one of Asia’s oldest.

Photo Credit : Kaleege House

Where to eat in Darjeeling?

Photo Credit : Sayan Chakraborty

Keventer's

The restaurant’s history dates back a century, when it was started by Edward Keventer. The classic English breakfast is a cult favourite. Address: Shop No. 1, Club Side, Nehru Rd.

Photo Credit : Amit Dey

Glenary's

Amongst the changing landscape of Darjeeling, Glenary’s has remained a pièce de résistance. It’s famous for its roast pork and French fries served with buttered bread. Address: Nehru Rd, Chauk Bazaar.

Photo Credit : Glenary's

Where to explore the heritage of Darjeeling?

Photo Credit : Anurag Lama

Darjeeling Walks takes you down nostalgia lane to explore the quaintness of the city. Enjoy a tête-à-tête with the locals, get a 101 on winemaking, or enjoy the tea plantations.

What are the popular adventure activities in Darjeeling?

Photo Credit : Darjeeling Treks and Tours

For those who prefer something less strenuous, the tea plantations will leave you smitten. You could also opt for a river-rafting experience on the Teesta River.

Photo Credit : Sammya Brata Mullick

How to add value to your trip to Darjeeling?

Photo Credit : Makaibari

Well, you haven’t really explored Darjeeling until you’ve worked at a tea estate. And one of the best places to do this is Makaibari, which has a programme to boost eco-tourism while ensuring that the local women are empowered.

Photo Credit : Makaibari