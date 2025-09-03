All pic credits: Shutterstock
By Srimoyee Chowdhury 3 September 2025
Before plastic, Indian children played with clay cows, wooden tops, and toy kitchens — little lessons in thrift, farming, and family life that are still relevant today.
1. Channapatna toys, Karnataka Channapatna, Karnataka’s “toy town”, is home to a 200-year-old craft with GI tag status, where wooden toys are still lovingly handcrafted.
What’s special: Made with soft ivory wood and natural dyes, the toys are polished with lacquer for shine without chemicals. Fun fact: Tipu Sultan invited Persian artisans to train local makers here.
1. Kondapalli toys, Andhra Pradesh In Kondapalli village near Vijayawada, artisans have carved bright wooden figurines for over 400 years, a craft passed down through generations.
What’s special: Made from lightweight ‘tella poniki’ wood, these toys depict village life, farming, and animals. Fun fact: Many households in Andhra Pradesh still bring out Kondapalli dolls during festivals.
1. Bankura horses, West Bengal In Panchmura, Bankura, clay horses stand tall as iconic symbols of Bengal’s folk art, used in rituals and as beloved home décor.
What’s special: Crafted in terracotta and painted in earthy reds and browns, they once doubled as playthings for rural children. Fun fact: The Bankura horse is the official logo of All India Handicrafts.
1. Pune wooden toys, Maharashtra Once a staple in Pune’s old markets, wooden toys here mirrored Maharashtrian lifestyles — from bullock carts to tiny kitchens and swings.
What’s special: Made with local wood and painted in natural colours, they encouraged role-play rooted in village life. Fun fact: Toy kitchens were often passed down to teach cooking basics to children.
1. Lacquer toys, Varanasi In Varanasi’s bustling bazaars, lacquer toys with Mughal roots still charm visitors, a craft centuries old and thriving.
What’s special: Coloured by friction on a lathe, these glossy wooden toys remain durable and timeless. Fun fact: Rattles, spinning tops, and tiny toy animals remain timeless favourites.