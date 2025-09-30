Ex-Techie From Pune Cuts LPG Bills by 50% With Solar Cooking, Ditches Fridge & Grows Her Own Food

Meet Pallavi Patil

An ex-techie from Pune, Pallavi Patil turned her life around to embrace sustainability. She grows her own food, uses a solar cooker, and lives without a fridge or AC.

From techie to gardener

Walking away from a six-figure corporate job, Pallavi turned her backyard into a garden. Banana, papaya, pomegranate, brinjal, bottle gourd, tomatoes, turmeric, ginger — each plant a piece of the green life she wanted to build.

Letting go of fridge

Letting go of the fridge felt impossible at first. But she discovered organic fruits and vegetables lasted for days without refrigeration.

Fresh meals, daily

Milk could be boiled fresh twice a day, and cooking on demand made meals fresher and tastier.

Cooking with sunlight

To save gas and time, she embraced a box-type solar cooker. Mirrors, glass lids, blackened trays — sunlight became her kitchen.

Homemade and chemical-free

With produce from her garden, she made tomato sauces, gulkand, papaya tutti-frutti, chutneys, and pickles. No chemicals. No preservatives. Pure flavours, grown and cooked at home.

Nothing goes to waste

Even peels and husks found purpose. Pomegranate powder became toothpaste and hair care; coconut husks became scrubbing brushes.

Daughter’s eco innovation

Her younger daughter created a homemade tooth powder formula. Sold locally in steel containers, it inspired neighbours to rethink waste.

Cooking under the sun

Pallavi started a YouTube series, 'Cooking Under the Sun', sharing solar-cooked recipes, DIY cleaners, and Ayurvedic soaps. One video alone inspired over 21,000 viewers.

Seven years later, Pallavi proves city life can be green, joyful, and toxin-free — one garden, one meal, one choice at a time.