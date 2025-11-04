Unique Market In MP Sells Soil, Stones & Seeds! Why It Gets Customers From Across India
4 November 2025
4 November 2025
You’ve seen markets bustling with grains, fruits, flowers, and spices. But have you ever come across one where even dust, leaves, soil, and stones are traded?
Welcome to Neemuch — one of Madhya Pradesh’s largest agricultural markets. Famous for rare medicinal crops and unique products like dry fruits, flowers, leaves, seeds, and roots.
Along with nearby Pipliya market in Mandsaur, Neemuch is the state’s biggest hub for medicinal crops. Thousands of farmers and buyers gather here every year.
Here, farmers bring leaves of neem, babool, moringa, and jamphal. You’ll also find dried bitter gourd, lemon and orange peels, babool pods, ank, dhatura seeds, and much more.
What’s truly fascinating — soil and stones also have their place here! Medicinal soil sells for Rs 500– Rs 2000 per quintal. Stones used in medicines go for Rs 1000– Rs 1500 per quintal.
These stones contain silicon dioxide, a key ingredient for medicines for skin, hair, and nails. Some are so rare, you won’t find them anywhere else in India.
Many plants like fuwadiya and adhashishi grow wild by roadsides or forests — often called “useless” weeds. But their medicinal value brings good profits for farmers.
Neemuch trades over 300 kinds of medicinal crops. From tulsi, ashwagandha, safed musli, and kalonji to crops grown even on barren land. People from across India come to buy these rare plants.
Neemuch’s market is more than just buying and selling — it’s where nature, tradition, and livelihood meet. No wonder it’s famous for the saying: “Here, even stones and dust are sold!”