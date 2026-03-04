8 Indian Campuses Using Food Waste To Make Compost, Cooking Gas & Greener Grounds

Nishtha Kawrani
Mar 04, 2026, 10:00 AM
Photo Credit : Facebook/ Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

From 45-day compost cycles to 1-ton biogas plants, these Indian campuses are transforming everyday canteen leftovers into manure, fuel and eco-innovation

Photo Credit : IIT Gandhinagar

1. Bharati College, Delhi University

Through Project S.O.R.T and Eco Club Palaash, Bharati College turns canteen waste into manure in 45 days.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

Students host bio-compost workshops, and the filtered compost is packed in 1-kg bags and sold.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

At JNU, canteen leftovers go to compost pits and vermi-units, turning waste into manure for gardens.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@ jnu_pic_tic

From horticulture waste to biogas research, sustainability is lived here.

Photo Credit : Facebook/ Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

3. IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat

At IITGN, hostel and canteen food waste goes into a 1-ton/day Nisargruna biogas plant, where it’s converted into cooking fuel and slurry manure.

Photo Credit : IIT Gandhinagr

Any extra organic waste is composted in pits and used for campus landscaping.

Photo Credit : Indian Education

4. Institute of Home Economics, Delhi University

At IHE, nearly 100 kg of canteen and garden waste is composted using Aerobins and vermicomposting.

Photo Credit : Justdail

Through its SORT initiative, the campus turns daily food waste into nutrient-rich manure.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Here, one to two tonnes of food and organic waste are composted daily.

Photo Credit : Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

A biogas plant near the central kitchen turns leftovers into cooking fuel, while vermicomposting transforms fruit and vegetable scraps into rich manure.

Photo Credit : Google Photos

6. Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha

At CUTM, over 700 kg of hostel and canteen waste is processed daily through bio-digesters and compost pits.

Photo Credit : Google Photos

Under its ‘Waste-to-Wealth’ drive, 320+ tonnes a year become compost, bio-enzymes and animal feed.

Photo Credit : Google Photos

7. Deshbandhu College, Delhi University

Deshbandhu’s Advanced Integrated Composting Facility turns canteen and garden waste into manure.

Photo Credit : Bio Services

Through vermicomposting and BSFL innovation, it nourishes its 60% green campus.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

8. Ashoka University, Sonipat

At Ashoka, 500 kg of daily food waste is composted in 10 days. With colour-coded bins and ‘LiveGreen@Ashoka’, students turn leftovers into compost for campus nurseries.

Photo Credit : Google Photos