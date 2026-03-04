8 Indian Campuses Using Food Waste To Make Compost, Cooking Gas & Greener Grounds

From 45-day compost cycles to 1-ton biogas plants, these Indian campuses are transforming everyday canteen leftovers into manure, fuel and eco-innovation
Through Project S.O.R.T and Eco Club Palaash, Bharati College turns canteen waste into manure in 45 days.
Students host bio-compost workshops, and the filtered compost is packed in 1-kg bags and sold.
At JNU, canteen leftovers go to compost pits and vermi-units, turning waste into manure for gardens.
From horticulture waste to biogas research, sustainability is lived here.
At IITGN, hostel and canteen food waste goes into a 1-ton/day Nisargruna biogas plant, where it’s converted into cooking fuel and slurry manure.
Any extra organic waste is composted in pits and used for campus landscaping.
At IHE, nearly 100 kg of canteen and garden waste is composted using Aerobins and vermicomposting.
Through its SORT initiative, the campus turns daily food waste into nutrient-rich manure.
Here, one to two tonnes of food and organic waste are composted daily.
A biogas plant near the central kitchen turns leftovers into cooking fuel, while vermicomposting transforms fruit and vegetable scraps into rich manure.
At CUTM, over 700 kg of hostel and canteen waste is processed daily through bio-digesters and compost pits.
Under its ‘Waste-to-Wealth’ drive, 320+ tonnes a year become compost, bio-enzymes and animal feed.
Deshbandhu’s Advanced Integrated Composting Facility turns canteen and garden waste into manure.
Through vermicomposting and BSFL innovation, it nourishes its 60% green campus.
At Ashoka, 500 kg of daily food waste is composted in 10 days. With colour-coded bins and ‘LiveGreen@Ashoka’, students turn leftovers into compost for campus nurseries.