Inspiration in a Minute: Meet the Engineers Bringing Safer Battery Testing to India’s EVs

In 2020, engineer Shubham Mishra saw a technician test an EV battery by touching it with his hand. That risky sight pushed him to find a safer solution.
Shubham partnered with Ajay Vashisht, a DRDO battery expert. Together, they set out to make EV battery testing fast, safe, and accurate.
India’s EV market was growing, but battery testing relied on instinct. Mechanics often replaced batteries blindly, leading to fire risks, failures, and costly errors.
In 2022, they founded ‘BatteryOk Technologies’. After months of R&D;, they launched ‘EV Doctor’, a compact, AI-powered diagnostic tool.
EV Doctor analyses faults, safety, and performance in just 15 minutes. It needs no complex setup — just plug in and test, even without CAN systems.
Powered by over 25 AI models trained on thousands of battery cycles, EV Doctor delivers more than 96% accuracy and supports batteries up to 100 volts and 100 ampere-hours.
EV Doctor is now used in over 1,700 workshops and has tested more than five lakh batteries. By identifying faults early, it helps prevent accidents and extend battery life.
It works in budget garages as well as advanced service centres. Initially priced at Rs 25,000, it now costs Rs 10,000, with lifetime free software upgrades.
The device has cleared more than 60 safety and thermal tests. It also generates instant reports, graphs, and alerts without expert technicians.
“If batteries are tested properly, their lifespan can be extended by eight to 10 years, and that’s exactly what our device is helping to achieve,” says Ajay.
