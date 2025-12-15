How a Bengaluru Health Centre Used Construction Waste to Create an Award-Winning Design

15 December 2025

TBI Team
Dec 15, 2025, 07:00 PM

In Bengaluru, a health centre built from thrown-away stones and timber just won the global Holcim Foundation Award 2025. A unique sanctuary inspired by Kintsugi — the Japanese art of mending broken pieces with gold.

Conceptualised by The Agami Project and A Threshold, led by Avinash Ankalge and Chloé Zimmermann, 'Healing Through Design' is a masterclass in sustainable urban development.

Initially planned for homeless patients, 'Healing Through Design' grew through workshops, community conversations, and model-building with recycled materials. Locals helped shape every detail.

Compact and vertical, the building maximises urban space. Its façade is alive: stone remnants from construction waste became planter boxes; repurposed pinewood transformed into doors, furniture, and partitions.

The living façade of native plants doesn’t just look green — it's a functional climate solution. One that cools interiors naturally, filters air, muffles the outdoor noise, reduces the AC needs, and attracts birds and bees.

Photo Credit : holcim_foundation/IG

It's a social sustainability model. Street-level amphitheatre encourages cultural exchange and recreation. A women-run café provides livelihoods. Safe public spaces offer inclusion for women, youth, and families.

Photo Credit : holcim_foundation/IG

The world has taken notice. Holcim Foundation Award 2025 has hailed it as "an outstanding example of architectural resourcefulness". Proof that doing more with less isn't just possible — it's powerful.

In India’s crowded cities — where waste piles up, concrete rises, people get forgotten — this little centre whispers a different possibility: reuse, respect, renewal.