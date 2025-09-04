Once plagued by garbage and disease, Surat now uses tech and teamwork to stay spotless. Its transformation began after a deadly plague in 1994.
Every garbage truck has GPS. If it misses a house, the system flags it, and penalties follow.
The nerve centre is a sleek command room with a 1,000 sq ft digital wall—Surat’s brain for cleanliness, buses, drainage, even emergencies.
The system gets one lakh citizen complaints a year. Logged, tracked, and analysed to prepare for the future.
It’s not just clean — it’s smart. The city sells 115 million litres of treated sewage daily to industries, earning Rs 140 crore a year.
The city converted an old 37-hectare landfill into a garden—just before hosting the world’s largest diamond bourse.
Behind it all is community effort. Citizens log complaints, run cleanup drives, and use the SMC app to report garbage.
But with world-class infrastructure, strong systems, and growing awareness— Surat is proving that a clean city isn’t just a goal. It’s a habit.