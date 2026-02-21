10 Indian Colleges Where Billion-Dollar Startup Founders Studied

Nishtha Kawrani
Feb 21, 2026, 04:00 PM
From dorm rooms to boardrooms, India’s top campuses have launched startups that changed industries. Meet the founders and the colleges behind these game-changing ventures.

1. IIT Delhi

At the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Sachin and Binny Bansal laid the foundation for what became Flipkart. Launched in 2007 as an online bookstore, it has grown into one of the largest e-commerce giants.

2. IIT Bombay

At the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati shaped the idea that became Ola Cabs. Founded in 2010 as a cab aggregator, it grew into one of India’s largest ride-hailing platforms.

3. BITS Pilani

Phanindra Sama, Sudhakar Pasupunuri and Charan Padmaraju turned a ticketing hassle into redBus. Launched in 2006, it grew into India’s largest online bus booking platform.

4. IIM Bangalore

Peyush Bansal and Amit Chaudhary launched Lenskart. Started in 2010 as an online eyewear store, it transformed how India buys glasses with home trials and tech-driven solutions.

5. NIT Karnataka

Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal built what became Practo. Launched in 2008 to digitise medical records, it evolved into a leading healthcare platform connecting patients and doctors.

6. ISB Hyderabad

Aman Gupta refined the strategy that shaped boAt. Started in 2016 with stylish, affordable audio gear, it quickly became a youth-favourite lifestyle tech brand.

7. IIM Ahmedabad

Falguni Nayar launched Nykaa in 2012 as an online beauty store. It went on to redefine how India shops for beauty.

8. IIM Ahmedabad

Deep Kalra founded MakeMyTrip in 2000. What began as India’s first online travel portal has grown into a platform that helps millions plan flights, hotels, and holiday experiences.

