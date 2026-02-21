10 Indian Colleges Where Billion-Dollar Startup Founders Studied

From dorm rooms to boardrooms, India’s top campuses have launched startups that changed industries. Meet the founders and the colleges behind these game-changing ventures.
At the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Sachin and Binny Bansal laid the foundation for what became Flipkart. Launched in 2007 as an online bookstore, it has grown into one of the largest e-commerce giants.
At the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati shaped the idea that became Ola Cabs. Founded in 2010 as a cab aggregator, it grew into one of India’s largest ride-hailing platforms.
Phanindra Sama, Sudhakar Pasupunuri and Charan Padmaraju turned a ticketing hassle into redBus. Launched in 2006, it grew into India’s largest online bus booking platform.
Peyush Bansal and Amit Chaudhary launched Lenskart. Started in 2010 as an online eyewear store, it transformed how India buys glasses with home trials and tech-driven solutions.
Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal built what became Practo. Launched in 2008 to digitise medical records, it evolved into a leading healthcare platform connecting patients and doctors.
Aman Gupta refined the strategy that shaped boAt. Started in 2016 with stylish, affordable audio gear, it quickly became a youth-favourite lifestyle tech brand.
Falguni Nayar launched Nykaa in 2012 as an online beauty store. It went on to redefine how India shops for beauty.
Deep Kalra founded MakeMyTrip in 2000. What began as India’s first online travel portal has grown into a platform that helps millions plan flights, hotels, and holiday experiences.