Started at Home, This Mom-Son Duo’s Mushroom Farm Earns Them Rs 40000/Day

Ernakulam resident Jithu Thomas cultivated a keen interest in mushroom farming when he was 19. Along with his mother Leena, he started sowing mushroom seeds in a packet.
After finishing post-graduation in social work, he worked for an NGO and pursued mushroom farming concurrently.
Other than attending a training course at KVK (Krishi Vigyan Kendra) Kumarakom on mushroom production and spawn making, Jithu is self-taught.
When he realised the potential of turning his passion for growing mushrooms into a business, having learned of its demand, he decided to become a full-time farmer.
What started as a hobby in a small corner of the house soon became a huge farm and lab called Leena’s Mushroom Farms, spread over 5,000 square feet.
Currently, the mother-son duo harvest around 100 kg of mushrooms from their farm, located near their home in Piravom, every day. Jithu, now 33, says they earn Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per day.
Leena mentions that her son excels in adopting new techniques and disaster management. Their farm successfully navigated two floods and the pandemic, thanks to effective planning and scientific methods, which prevented significant declines in sales.
“Mushrooms need a controlled climate to grow where the temperature shouldn’t fall under 30 degrees Celsius. We have designed the room and its settings in such a way that around 20,000 beds can be positioned in a space where usually only 5,000 beds are placed,” explains Jithu.
The produce is sold in 200-gram packets and distributed among local vegetable shops, supermarkets and bakeries within a 30 km radius. One packet is priced at Rs 80.
In addition to mushrooms, the pair also sell the seeds to other farmers. Jithu also provides short-term training in government institutions for beginners interested in the field.
Pick good quality seeds. You can either purchase directly from experienced farmers or try the ones available on e-commerce sites.
Oyster mushrooms are the best to begin with. It gives quick results and a reasonable quantity.
Consider the first six months as the trial period. Level up only after that when you feel it’s manageable and profitable.
Watch YouTube videos regarding mushroom farming. Try to attend a daily/weekly workshop/training arranged by nearby Government institutions.