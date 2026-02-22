Tech, Trust & 24x7 Care: 6 Startups Taking Care Of Senior Citizens

India is ageing, and so is innovation. From tech-enabled homes and rehab centres to 24x7 emergency support and digital communities, these six startups are quietly transforming how India ages.
Founded in 2013 by Adarsh Narahari, Bengaluru-based Primus Senior Living builds and operates specialised senior communities designed for active, independent ageing.
Primus offers tech-enabled homes with grab bars, emergency systems, 24x7 nurses and doctors, nutritious meals, housekeeping and curated activities — all within gated, secure campuses.
Founded by Saumyajit Roy and Priyanka Gupta in Gurugram, Emoha offers subscription-based, holistic in-home eldercare across 200+ Indian cities.
From emergency response and doctor visits to medicine delivery, daily check-ins and tech-enabled monitoring, Emoha helps seniors live safely and independently at home.
Founded in 2016 by Asheesh Gupta, Samarth Elder Care is a professionally managed, home-based senior care provider serving 30,000+ elders across 110+ Indian cities.
With 24x7 emergency support, medical care, rehab, dementia services and companionship, Samarth helps seniors live independently and is trusted by families across 30+ countries.
Founded in 2016 by Rajagopal G and Reema Nadig, KITES focuses on specialised geriatric services, from rehab to dementia and palliative care.
From post-surgery rehab and dementia care to skilled nursing and palliative support, KITES creates tailored care plans for safe recovery and long-term comfort.
Founded in 2020 by Hemanshu Jain and Pritish Nelleri, Khyaal is India’s leading agetech app for 50+, with 3M+ users building a vibrant senior community.
With expert wellness sessions, yoga, stress management and health check support — plus games, secure Visa-powered payments and travel help, Khyaal keeps seniors healthy, active and independent.
Founded in 2013 by Ganesh Krishnan, Meena Ganesh and Vaibhav Tewari, Portea brings structured, professional medical care into seniors’ homes.
From physiotherapy for mobility and post-surgery rehab to nursing, dementia support and chronic disease care, Portea helps seniors avoid hospital stays and recover safely at home.