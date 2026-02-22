Tech, Trust & 24x7 Care: 6 Startups Taking Care Of Senior Citizens

Nishtha Kawrani
Feb 22, 2026, 12:00 PM
Photo Credit : Primus Senior Living

India is ageing, and so is innovation. From tech-enabled homes and rehab centres to 24x7 emergency support and digital communities, these six startups are quietly transforming how India ages.

Photo Credit : Emoha Healthcare

Primus Senior Living

Founded in 2013 by Adarsh Narahari, Bengaluru-based Primus Senior Living builds and operates specialised senior communities designed for active, independent ageing.

Photo Credit : Primus Senior Living

Senior living, reimagined

Primus offers tech-enabled homes with grab bars, emergency systems, 24x7 nurses and doctors, nutritious meals, housekeeping and curated activities — all within gated, secure campuses.

Photo Credit : Realty Plus

Emoha Elder care

Founded by Saumyajit Roy and Priyanka Gupta in Gurugram, Emoha offers subscription-based, holistic in-home eldercare across 200+ Indian cities.

Photo Credit : Forbes India

24x7 care, right at home

From emergency response and doctor visits to medicine delivery, daily check-ins and tech-enabled monitoring, Emoha helps seniors live safely and independently at home.

Photo Credit : Emoha Healthcare

Samarth Elder Care

Founded in 2016 by Asheesh Gupta, Samarth Elder Care is a professionally managed, home-based senior care provider serving 30,000+ elders across 110+ Indian cities.

Photo Credit : Samarth Elder Care

Care with heart

With 24x7 emergency support, medical care, rehab, dementia services and companionship, Samarth helps seniors live independently and is trusted by families across 30+ countries.

Photo Credit : Samarth Elder Care

KITES Senior Care

Founded in 2016 by Rajagopal G and Reema Nadig, KITES focuses on specialised geriatric services, from rehab to dementia and palliative care.

Photo Credit : The Hindu Businessline

Rehab, memory & palliative expertise

From post-surgery rehab and dementia care to skilled nursing and palliative support, KITES creates tailored care plans for safe recovery and long-term comfort.

Photo Credit : Kites Senior Care

Khyaal

Founded in 2020 by Hemanshu Jain and Pritish Nelleri, Khyaal is India’s leading agetech app for 50+, with 3M+ users building a vibrant senior community.

Photo Credit : The Economic Times

With expert wellness sessions, yoga, stress management and health check support — plus games, secure Visa-powered payments and travel help, Khyaal keeps seniors healthy, active and independent.

Photo Credit : Realty Plus

Portea Medical

Founded in 2013 by Ganesh Krishnan, Meena Ganesh and Vaibhav Tewari, Portea brings structured, professional medical care into seniors’ homes.

Photo Credit : Vogue

Managing ageing

From physiotherapy for mobility and post-surgery rehab to nursing, dementia support and chronic disease care, Portea helps seniors avoid hospital stays and recover safely at home.

Photo Credit : Primus Senior Living