In 121 Tribal Schools in Maharashtra, an Offline AR App Is Helping Students See What They Learn

Ever struggled to understand the human heart, solar system, or atoms from a textbook? Imagine them floating in front of you in 3D. That’s what TutAR, an AR learning app, is bringing to 121 tribal schools in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra has teamed up with Kochi-based startup Infusory to introduce Augmented Reality learning for students from nursery to Class XII under the Tribal School Infrastructure Enhancement Programme.
Inside these classrooms, children get to explore the chambers of a beating heart, walk among the planets, and zoom inside cells and equations visually. Learning is no longer something they struggle to memorise.
Infusory itself began with wonder. As a student, founder Thomson Tom slipped on a VR headset and found himself standing before the Taj Mahal without ever leaving his room. That moment changed everything.
Along with Shyam Pradeep Alil, and with the support of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the two launched the startup in 2018 on a simple belief: Teachers can never be replaced, but they can be empowered.
What makes their work truly powerful is this: TutAR works completely offline. No Wi-Fi or mobile data. No green screen or expensive equipment. Just a tablet or projector, and even the most remote classroom comes alive.
Today, Infusory is used by 5,000+ schools and 100,000 teachers across India and abroad. But in Maharashtra’s tribal schools, it is giving children the same visual learning tools that elite urban classrooms take for granted.
Aligned with the vision of NEP 2020, this project shows what is possible when technology meets intent. Classrooms transform. Teachers feel powerful again. Students fall in love with learning.