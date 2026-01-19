Meet the Engineer Building AI Robots to Do India’s Toughest Farm Work

Watching his grandmother toil under the blazing sun, Trivikram Kumar saw the harsh reality of farming. In 2017, he founded XMachines, bringing AI-powered robots to help farmers sow, transplant, and care for crops with less struggle.
Before launching, he spent months on Telangana farms, showing prototypes and listening. Farmers faced fewer hands, rising costs, and unpredictable yields — challenges that demanded smarter solutions.
His mission: make Indian farming smarter, safer, and sustainable. Today, XMachines’ robots sow, transplant, manage weeds, and spray precisely. Farmers use fewer cattle and have decreased reliance on excessive chemicals.
The X100 is fully electric, AI-powered, and modular. It works autonomously or with joystick control, navigating every terrain and weather, and performing multiple tasks with precision.
Affordable and accessible, XMachines supports fields across Telangana, Karnataka, and Haryana. Beyond farms, the robots are built for warehouses, solar farms, and factories.
Trivikram’s rule is simple: “Talk to farmers like family. Build machines they can trust.” XMachines proves that innovation paired with empathy can transform both lives and fields.