A Daily-Wage Worker’s Daughter to World Cup Star: & More Untold Stories of India’s Kabaddi Team
25 November 2025
India won the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 title in Dhaka with a composed 35–28 victory over Chinese Taipei. This is their second consecutive World Cup win. Here is what you need to know about the players.
An Arjuna Award–winning kabaddi player, she is the first woman from Himachal Pradesh to play for India at the Asian Games. Despite an injury, she remained a key force in India’s win.
From Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh, Pushpa is a right-raider known for her skill at bonus points and smart, tactical play.
Rising raider from Chhattisgarh, she was the “Player of the Tournament.” A Times of India report notes that her parents work as daily wage labourers.
Experienced raider from Maharashtra, specialist in earning bonus points and a key attacking threat.
Born in Baila, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), she is a right-cover defender. She began kabaddi at 14 and has strong blocking skills, often anchoring India’s defense.
Champa Thakur is a dynamic left-corner defender from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. She comes from a wrestling family and has a sharp sense for defensive timing.
Defender from Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), she is known for her disciplined tackles and steady presence in India’s defensive unit.
A raider from Haryana, she has also played for Indian Railways. Narwal is known for her agility and raiding threat.
A versatile all-rounder from Karnataka, she contributes both in raids and defence, adding depth and balance to the squad.
A reliable all-rounder who boosts India’s flexibility with both raiding and covering skills.
Defender bringing reflexive tackles and tactical intelligence to the squad.
The title strengthens India’s longstanding supremacy in women’s kabaddi, marking another successful chapter in the sport’s international landscape.