A Daily-Wage Worker’s Daughter to World Cup Star: & More Untold Stories of India’s Kabaddi Team

25 November 2025

Photo Credit : prokabaddi.com

India won the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 title in Dhaka with a composed 35–28 victory over Chinese Taipei. This is their second consecutive World Cup win. Here is what you need to know about the players.

Photo Credit : Olympics.com

Ritu Negi (Captain)

An Arjuna Award–winning kabaddi player, she is the first woman from Himachal Pradesh to play for India at the Asian Games. Despite an injury, she remained a key force in India’s win.

Photo Credit : News18

Pushpa Rana (Vice-Captain)

From Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh, Pushpa is a right-raider known for her skill at bonus points and smart, tactical play.

Photo Credit : Kabbadi Adda

Sanju Devi

Rising raider from Chhattisgarh, she was the “Player of the Tournament.” A Times of India report notes that her parents work as daily wage labourers.

Photo Credit : Facebook

Sonali Shingate

Experienced raider from Maharashtra, specialist in earning bonus points and a key attacking threat.

Photo Credit : ESPN India

Bhavana Devi

Born in Baila, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), she is a right-cover defender. She began kabaddi at 14 and has strong blocking skills, often anchoring India’s defense.

Photo Credit : Kabaddi Adda

Champa Thakur

Champa Thakur is a dynamic left-corner defender from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. She comes from a wrestling family and has a sharp sense for defensive timing.

Photo Credit : Yuva kabbadi stories

Sakshi Sharma

Defender from Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), she is known for her disciplined tackles and steady presence in India’s defensive unit.

Photo Credit : Kabbadi Adda

Mini Narwal

A raider from Haryana, she has also played for Indian Railways. Narwal is known for her agility and raiding threat.

Photo Credit : Instagram

Dhanalakshmi Poojary

A versatile all-rounder from Karnataka, she contributes both in raids and defence, adding depth and balance to the squad.

Photo Credit : The Hindu

Ritu Mitharwal

A reliable all-rounder who boosts India’s flexibility with both raiding and covering skills.

Photo Credit : Dainik Tribune

Ritu Sheoran

Defender bringing reflexive tackles and tactical intelligence to the squad.

Photo Credit : Kabaddi Adda

Victory and its impact

The title strengthens India’s longstanding supremacy in women’s kabaddi, marking another successful chapter in the sport’s international landscape.

Photo Credit : Facebook