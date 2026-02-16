In a Snow-Covered Valley Near the LOC, Army Organises a Special Cricket Match for Girls

For years, the Indian Army has worked to support communities along the Line of Control, with a strong focus on women’s empowerment and education in remote regions.
Continuing these efforts, the Army organised a girls’ exhibition ice cricket match during the Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026.
The match was held under the banner of the ongoing men’s Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League, which has been underway for the past two weeks.
With the final scheduled for 16 February, the girls’ exhibition match was introduced as a special highlight ahead of the big day.
The initiative aims to boost female participation in sport and create more inclusive opportunities for young women in the valley.
Cricket on snow is more than a novelty — it is a growing winter tradition in Gurez, drawing crowds to packed, snow-covered grounds.
Residents and sports lovers gathered in excitement, cheering every boundary and wicket as the valley echoed with enthusiasm.
Snow-clad hills and icy fields framed the event, transforming the remote Gurez valley into a striking arena for winter sport.