In a Snow-Covered Valley Near the LOC, Army Organises a Special Cricket Match for Girls

TBI Team
Feb 16, 2026, 06:03 PM
Photo Credit : 𝖤𝖷𝖯𝖫𝖮𝖱𝖤 𝖦𝖴𝖱𝖤𝖹 𝖳𝖴𝖫𝖠𝖨𝖫/FB

For border communities

For years, the Indian Army has worked to support communities along the Line of Control, with a strong focus on women’s empowerment and education in remote regions.

Photo Credit : Sunday Guardian

Special girls’ match

Continuing these efforts, the Army organised a girls’ exhibition ice cricket match during the Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League 2026.

Photo Credit : 𝖤𝖷𝖯𝖫𝖮𝖱𝖤 𝖦𝖴𝖱𝖤𝖹 𝖳𝖴𝖫𝖠𝖨𝖫/FB

Larger tournament

The match was held under the banner of the ongoing men’s Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League, which has been underway for the past two weeks.

Photo Credit : Wion

Grand finale

With the final scheduled for 16 February, the girls’ exhibition match was introduced as a special highlight ahead of the big day.

Photo Credit : 𝖤𝖷𝖯𝖫𝖮𝖱𝖤 𝖦𝖴𝖱𝖤𝖹 𝖳𝖴𝖫𝖠𝖨𝖫/FB

More participation

The initiative aims to boost female participation in sport and create more inclusive opportunities for young women in the valley.

Photo Credit : 𝖤𝖷𝖯𝖫𝖮𝖱𝖤 𝖦𝖴𝖱𝖤𝖹 𝖳𝖴𝖫𝖠𝖨𝖫/FB

Snow cricket

Cricket on snow is more than a novelty — it is a growing winter tradition in Gurez, drawing crowds to packed, snow-covered grounds.

Photo Credit : 𝖤𝖷𝖯𝖫𝖮𝖱𝖤 𝖦𝖴𝖱𝖤𝖹 𝖳𝖴𝖫𝖠𝖨𝖫/FB

Community cheers

Residents and sports lovers gathered in excitement, cheering every boundary and wicket as the valley echoed with enthusiasm.

Photo Credit : Wion

Picturesque stage

Snow-clad hills and icy fields framed the event, transforming the remote Gurez valley into a striking arena for winter sport.

Photo Credit : nuego.in