Despite Low Funding & Recognition, How the Blind Women’s Cricket Team Emerged as World Champions
25 November 2025
Let's be clear about their playing field. A world that often tells blind girls to lower their dreams. A system with minimal funding, scant recognition, and societal silence. Their first opponent was never another team. It was indifference.
Into this silence, these 16 girls brought sound. The rattle of a ball became their compass. The call of a teammate, their guide. They learned to map the pitch not with sight,but with an unparalleled focus and fire.
Karnataka's Deepika TC, the captain, was asked by villagers: "You're blind, what can you do?" Her answer was a World Cup trophy. From being defined by an accident that took her vision, to leading a nation to glory, she now supports her entire family.
Maharashtra's Ganga Kadam, from a family of nine, learned cricket was her leverage. Her farmer father enrolled her in a blind school for a secure future. She repaid that hope by becoming Vice-Captain, her ears her greatest weapon.
For Jammu and Kashmir's Anekha Devi, the cricket camp was a storm of unknown sounds. She mastered the chaos, turning overwhelming noise into pinpoint accuracy. She plays to be the role model she desperately needed but never had.
Growing up in a Santhal village, Odisha's Phula Soren lost her mother and her vision as a child. Cricket was her salvation.Her fight wasn't for fame, but for the simple, profound right to belong on a national stage.
Karnataka's Kavya V fought her biggest battle off the field. Her family hesitated,unsure about letting their blind daughter travel the world. She carried that weight, hoping her victory would be the answer to every parent's doubt.
And so, when they won, these women surged together in a huddle of touch and sound.Their celebration was raw. Real. Earned. It was the culmination of a thousand silent battles fought and won in the dark.
These girls didn't wait for facilities to be fierce. They didn't wait for visibility to have vision. They became World Champions with the bare minimum. Imagine what they could have been with even a fraction of our support.
They won without us even seeing them. But they shouldn't have to. Share this until every blind girl knows that the world finally sees her coming. And this time,we'll be ready with open doors, not closed minds.