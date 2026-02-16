This 18-Year-Old Travelled 80 Km Daily on Mumbai’s Local Trains to Chase a World Cup Dream

India’s U19 World Cup champions are back. At the heart of it — Captain Ayush Mhatre, the Virar boy whose journey began long before glory, on crowded local trains and sunlit maidaans.
Barely two and a half, he gripped a plastic bat and sent the ball flying into the neighbour’s yard. By six, he was outscoring boys twice his age.
Ayush’s day would begin at 5am with school, followed by an 80 km journey on packed trains for evening batting practice. His father even quit his job to make sure Ayush could chase his cricketing dreams without compromise.
But in 2024, heartbreak struck. Left out of the top-30 NCA players, Ayush faced doubt and despair. Yet heartbreak became hunger—he ran, he practiced, he scored—and clawed his way back.
At 17, CSK called. The youngest ever to wear their jersey, he made a fearless debut at Wankhede: 32 off 15 balls. The crowd erupted, and even Rohit Sharma nodded in approval.
By 18, he was leading India’s U19 side. In the 2026 ICC U19 World Cup, he guided the team through seven gruelling matches. Semi-final, final—his half-centuries became the backbone of India’s sixth title.
From a young school boy travelling 80km to a captain lifting trophies, Ayush proves that grit beats doubt, sacrifice fuels dreams, and the best is yet to come.