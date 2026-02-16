This 18-Year-Old Travelled 80 Km Daily on Mumbai’s Local Trains to Chase a World Cup Dream

TBI Team
Feb 16, 2026, 07:00 PM
Photo Credit : Screengrab: Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, Youtube & TIE

India’s U19 World Cup champions are back. At the heart of it — Captain Ayush Mhatre, the Virar boy whose journey began long before glory, on crowded local trains and sunlit maidaans.

Photo Credit : Getty

Barely two and a half, he gripped a plastic bat and sent the ball flying into the neighbour’s yard. By six, he was outscoring boys twice his age.

Photo Credit : Screengrab: Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, Youtube

Ayush’s day would begin at 5am with school, followed by an 80 km journey on packed trains for evening batting practice. His father even quit his job to make sure Ayush could chase his cricketing dreams without compromise.

Photo Credit : Mumbai Indians Junior

But in 2024, heartbreak struck. Left out of the top-30 NCA players, Ayush faced doubt and despair. Yet heartbreak became hunger—he ran, he practiced, he scored—and clawed his way back.

Photo Credit : PTI

At 17, CSK called. The youngest ever to wear their jersey, he made a fearless debut at Wankhede: 32 off 15 balls. The crowd erupted, and even Rohit Sharma nodded in approval.

Photo Credit : sportzpic

By 18, he was leading India’s U19 side. In the 2026 ICC U19 World Cup, he guided the team through seven gruelling matches. Semi-final, final—his half-centuries became the backbone of India’s sixth title.

Photo Credit : Ayush Mhatre/X

From a young school boy travelling 80km to a captain lifting trophies, Ayush proves that grit beats doubt, sacrifice fuels dreams, and the best is yet to come.

Photo Credit : ICC