Shivani Gupta 3 September 2025
What if your child’s survival depended on spinach? For Lakshmi Priya, it did. Her son’s struggle sparked a search for nutrition that grew into an idea now transforming thousands of families’ meals.
Her son’s fragile health made her turn to spinach-rich diets as a natural remedy to boost his immunity and strength.
Greens made easy By drying, powdering, and creatively infusing spinach into everyday meals like dosas, soups, and rice mixes, she managed to make greens both tasty and child-friendly.
What began as home experiments to save her child grew into a startup offering 15 recipes made from 40 varieties of spinach.
She works with over 15 farmers, providing them with organic manure and native seeds to ensure chemical-free produce reaches her customers.
To retain nutrients, Lakshmi Priya perfected solar drying techniques and adapted ISO-certified practices.
Nourishing thousands Her spinach-based mixes are not only nutritious but also time-saving for parents, making greens easier to include in daily meals.
Today, her startup, Thinasari Keerai, records annual sales of around Rs 9 lakh, serving over 5,000 customers in just two years, with orders even coming in from California and Singapore.
She also conducts workshops in schools and colleges, spreading awareness about traditional greens.
A son’s transformation Her son, once struggling for survival, is now a 21-year-old state-level sports champion — a living reminder of how a mother’s determination can rewrite destiny and inspire an entire health movement.