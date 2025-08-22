Raajwrita Dutta 22 August 2025
Sonamarg in central Kashmir recently witnessed its first snowfall of the season, bringing an early taste of winter in the middle of August.
The upper reaches of Sonamarg were blanketed in snow, while the lower areas received heavy rainfall.
Tourists enjoy the unexpected Visitors were thrilled by the rare August snowfall, which turned an ordinary trip into a memorable, wintry adventure.
A dramatic day in Sonamarg Snowy peaks, rainy trails, lush greenery, and excited tourists. Here are some pictures from Sonamarg’s rare summer snowfall.