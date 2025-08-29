Shivani Gupta 29 August 2025
Adesh Sharma cleared the UPSC civil services examination in his second attempt in 2023, achieving Rank 16 through the Reserve List.
Currently posted to the Indian Railways Management Services (IRMS) – Traffic, he shares useful tips that can help aspirants master sociology as their optional subject.
1) Start with curiosity, not compulsion Adesh didn’t pick sociology because toppers recommended it, but because he was genuinely curious about topics like caste and religion. This natural curiosity meant that even after long hours, he didn’t feel drained but remained engaged.
2) Understand the syllabus Carefully read the concise sociology syllabus, noting every keyword such as religion, caste, and kinship. This helps gauge your interest, assess readiness, and plan efficient, targeted preparation compared to bulkier optional subjects.
3) Maximise scoring potential Sociology offers strong scoring potential, with many candidates crossing 300 out of 500 marks. Adesh chose it strategically, seeing it as a feasible subject to maximise marks and boost his overall UPSC rank.
4) Analyse past papers Go through the last 10–12 years of sociology papers to grasp UPSC’s focus. Even without answers, familiarising with question patterns helps gauge preparedness and plan for six to eight months effectively.
5) Limit resources Don’t overload yourself with books; focus on quality over quantity. Stick to selective sources like concise coaching notes, Sleepy Classes lectures, or Nitin Sangwan’s Essential Sociology for clear, efficient, and manageable preparation.
6) Write crisp notes Condense each topic into single-page handwritten notes. This simplifies revision, sharpens recall, and ensures quicker access to key ideas during the pressure of Mains exam writing.
7) Link with current affairs Link sociology with real-world events. Maintain a diary of five to six daily news items, using them to enrich answers with fresh, relevant examples between Prelims and Mains.
8) Use retention hacks Adopt a three-step cycle — read, highlight, then rewrite in your own words. This active engagement boosts clarity, deepens understanding, and significantly improves long-term retention of key sociological concepts.
9) Revise regularly Revisit topics every one to two months. Consistent revision strengthens memory, reinforces understanding, and prevents knowledge gaps, ensuring concepts stay fresh and exam-ready throughout the preparation journey.
10) Take breaks Balance rigorous study with refreshing pauses. Activities like movies, walks, or social outings provide mental rest, reduce burnout, and restore focus. This makes study sessions more productive and sustainable.