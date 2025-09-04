By Raajwrita Dutta 4 September 2025
Ever imagined how different our farms would look without the bees? They play a vital role by pollinating crops, enabling plants to produce fruits, vegetables, and seeds that sustain our food supply.
Why are bees important? Without them, our plates — and farms — would look very different. They majorly help plants reproduce (in a healthy way). Scientists estimate that 35% of global food crops depend on animal pollination — mostly by bees. That means 1 in every 3 bites of food we eat is thanks to them.
– We enjoy healthier, tastier food. – From fruits to flowers, bees keep countless plants alive. – They protect biodiversity.
Extra income for farmers With bees around, farmers rely less on pesticides — making farming greener and safer. Beyond boosting harvests, bees bring extra income through honey and other products.
Pollination improves quality Studies show that crops like apples, cucumbers, and tomatoes are bigger, tastier, and more nutritious when pollinated by bees.
Bees under threat Pesticides, shrinking green spaces, and a warming planet are putting our little pollinators in danger — and with them, our farms too. Globally, bee diversity has fallen by 25% since the 1990s (Science, 2019).
What can we do? Here is how you can ‘Bee’ the change: Plant more flowers, go easy on chemicals, and support your friendly neighbourhood beekeeper — every small act keeps the buzz alive!