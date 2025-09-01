By Raajwrita Dutta 1 September 2025
Human-wildlife conflicts are rising across India — as urbanisation pushes animals closer to people — often leading to dangerous encounters.
A tale unlike the rest But this story from Meerut is different. A fawn rescued from danger chose to return again and again to the family who saved him, forming an unusual bond.
Healing in Jalalpur Behta Farmer Rajveer Saini’s family cared for the injured fawn, feeding and protecting him from further harm near their home in Jalalpur Behta.
Authorities later released Chiku into the forest, hoping he would return to the wild where he belonged. But the fawn had other plans.
A fawn comes home Within just 10 days, Chiku returned to the family’s home, seeking the safety and care he found there over the dangers of the forest.
Despite attempts to release him again, the fawn repeatedly came back, building a unique and unbreakable bond with the Saini family.
Naina, Rajveer’s young daughter, lovingly named him Chiku and treats him like a pet. The fawn roams freely, resting on cots and playing around the house.
A local star Chiku’s presence has turned the family home into a local attraction, with children and neighbours visiting to see the gentle fawn.
Yet, forest officials warn the family that keeping wild animals at home is illegal under India’s Wildlife Protection Act, creating tension.
The Saini family feels strong affection for Chiku and struggles to decide between following the law and honouring their bond.