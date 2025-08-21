Shivani Gupta 21 August 2025
On 19 August 2025, the results of NEET PG were announced, and Cuttack’s Dr Pooshan Mohapatra made history by securing All India Rank 1 with a phenomenal score of 707/800.
The exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on 3 August 2025, witnessed lakhs of aspirants competing. Dr Mohapatra emerged as the topper.
Born and raised in Cuttack, the 24-year-old completed his MBBS at SCB Medical College and Hospital in 2024.
He pursued his mandatory internship (Apr 2024–Mar 2025) at the same institute, balancing long duty hours with consistent preparation.
The real push came after his internship ended in March 2025. From April to August, he studied 10–12 hours daily, revising concepts, solving mock tests, and sharpening accuracy.
His success mantra: concept clarity, time-bound practice, and regular self-analysis. Online lectures, question banks, and mocks helped him build speed and precision.
Behind his journey stood his family, especially his elder sister Chetna, a PG student in ENT at SCB, who guided him throughout.
He even used short breaks during hospital duty for revision and relied on clinical exposure to strengthen his basics. “Consistency matters more than the number of hours,” he advised juniors.
Despite his hard work, Pooshan remained modest. “I never expected Rank 1. I thought I might be in the top 100 at best. This is beyond my imagination.”
With counselling around the corner, he is inclined towards Medicine or Radiology. His ultimate dream: to ensure the best treatments reach even the poor.