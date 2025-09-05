What if a small village school could outshine the best in the country? For 19 years, Narinder Singh has made it happen at Government Primary Smart School, Ludhiana—and now the nation has recognised him with a prestigious award.
Those three humble rooms have grown into a bustling campus with 15 airy classrooms and a playground alive with curiosity.
Singh’s classrooms are playgrounds for learning: a Sundar Likhaai park for handwriting, a maths park from recycled waste, an IT park for digital skills, and even a tiny traffic park.
Chess is taught on a giant board made from recycled bottles. Some students have gone on to state-level competitions. Evening classes ensure no child is left behind.
Here, honesty is practised, not just taught, through an innovative ‘Honesty Shop’ — one notebook at a time.
No child goes hungry. Midday meals are served with dignity, seconds are encouraged, and house uniforms and track suits are donated by villagers, making every child feel included.
“My children never say no to school, no matter the day or time,” Singh says. Every student, teacher, and villager shares in this achievement.
Narinder Singh’s journey proves that a village school can shine brighter than any city campus. Punjab’s pride now echoes across India. Imagine if every village had a teacher like him.