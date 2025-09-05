National Award for Punjab Teacher Who Turned a 3-Room  Village School Into  800-Student Campus

5 September 2025

What if a small village school could outshine the best in the country? For 19 years, Narinder Singh has made it happen at Government Primary Smart School, Ludhiana—and now the nation has recognised him with a prestigious award.

In 2006, Jandiali’s school had just 174 students. Today, over 800 children fill its classrooms every day.

Those three humble rooms have grown into a bustling campus with 15 airy classrooms and a playground alive with curiosity.

Singh’s classrooms are playgrounds for learning: a Sundar Likhaai park for handwriting, a maths park from recycled waste, an IT park for digital skills, and even a tiny traffic park.

Chess is taught on a giant board made from recycled bottles. Some students have gone on to state-level competitions. Evening classes ensure no child is left behind.

The school has three libraries, including a mobile library on wheels, and a listening lab for languages. Students also learn first aid, environmental care, and scouting skills.

Here, honesty is practised, not just taught, through an innovative ‘Honesty Shop’ — one notebook at a time.

Summer break is a time for joy, not boredom. Singh rolls out new projects, secret mobile libraries, and playful learning adventures.

No child goes hungry. Midday meals are served with dignity, seconds are encouraged, and house uniforms and track suits are donated by villagers, making every child feel included.

“My children never say no to school, no matter the day or time,” Singh says. Every student, teacher, and villager shares in this achievement.

The National Teachers’ Award celebrates this community effort, showing that when children thrive, everyone wins.

Narinder Singh’s journey proves that a village school can shine brighter than any city campus. Punjab’s pride now echoes across India. Imagine if every village had a teacher like him.