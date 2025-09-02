What if your Ganesha idol was made from cardboard or pistachio shells? This Ganeshotsav, Mumbai’s mandals are ditching plaster for mud, paper, husk, and even nutshells. Here’s the stunning eco-revolution you need to see.
Devchand Nagar Cha Raja, Bhayander Artisan Vidyadhar Bhoir sculpted a 12-ft idol from mud, roots, and jute. Organic and alive, it slowly sheds bark—returning to the earth naturally.
MG Road, Mulund West Moortikar Shiva Kumbhar’s forest Ganpati is entwined with vines and hanging roots—a living tribute to nature.
Shri Sai Darshan Mitra Mandal, Malad A 9.5-ft, 110-kg idol crafted in 45 days from cardboard, paper, and discarded nutshells collected from homes and markets.
Mumbaicha Peshwa, Vile Parle The tissue paper Ganesha pioneers return with a 12-ft idol in a 24-ft tableau made of tissue paper and rice husk—light, yet striking.
The impact is visible city-wide. Between Aug 28-29, over 60,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai, with around half eco-friendly—showing a clear shift toward sustainable celebrations. All immersions were safely carried out across 288 artificial ponds, following Bombay High Court directives.
Mumbai is definitely proving that tradition can honour nature. Which idol did you like the most?