Welcome to Kuttanad, Kerala's 'Rice Bowl'. But this is no ordinary farmland. This is one of the few places on the entire planet where farming is done below sea level.
Large parts of Kuttanad are reclaimed from the lake and sea. For over 150 years, farmers have built mud walls (dikes) to hold back the water, creating polders (padashekaram) to farm in. They literally created land from water.
They don't fight nature; they dance with it. Their UNESCO-recognised practice, Puncha Krishi, is perfectly synchronised with the seasons and 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗍𝗂𝖽𝖾𝗌.
They use a network of canals and pumps to control the water level, creating the perfect conditions for the legendary Pokkali rice to grow. This isn't just a technique; it's a legacy.
For generations, farmers here have been the guardians of this delicate balance. Their wisdom is a masterclass in sustainable living—working with the water, not against it.
But this delicate balance is under threat. Climate change, rising sea levels, pollution, and saltwater intrusion into the soil make their work harder every year.
The solution lies in supporting them! Initiatives promoting organic Pokkali rice, responsible tourism, and sustainable practices are helping. Your awareness is the first step.
Next time, you enjoy the taste of Pokkali rice, remember the land that lies lower than the sea. Because the harvest from Kuttanad isn't just rice; it's a lesson in resilience, a testament to human will.