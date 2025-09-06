By Srimoyee Chowdhury 6 September 2025
The Jamawar legacy of Kashmir Meet Haji Ghulam Rasool Khan, a 78-year-old master artisan keeping the centuries-old Jamawar (shawl made from high-quality Pashmina wool) weaving tradition alive in Kashmir.
An heirloom craft Jamawar weaving dates back to the 16th century in Kashmir, once patronised by Mughal emperors and aristocrats for its elegance and intricate detailing.
The master artisan Haji Ghulam Rasool Khan has spent over six decades at the loom. His hands have created pieces that are treasured across the world.
Born to the loom Coming from a family of artisans, Khan learnt weaving as a child. What began as a daily routine soon became his lifelong identity.
What makes Jamawar special Each Jamawar shawl is handwoven over years with intricate patterns of paisleys, florals, and geometrical motifs that shimmer with detail.
A test of patience It takes nearly two years to weave a single Jamawar. The process demands precision, concentration, and an unbroken commitment to tradition.
Honoured across borders Khan’s artistry has earned him recognition worldwide, with collectors from Europe and Asia treasuring his Jamawars as timeless heirlooms.
Pride of Kashmir His work is not just craft, but culture and a representation of Kashmiri history, artistry, and resilience carried through every woven thread.
Awards and accolades For his dedication, Khan has received the National Award and other prestigious honours that celebrate his mastery of the Jamawar tradition.
A legacy at risk With declining interest among younger generations, Khan worries about the future of Jamawar. Few are willing to spend years mastering the loom.
Despite challenges, Haji Ghulam Rasool Khan continues to weave. His hope: that future generations will carry forward the craft that defines Kashmir..