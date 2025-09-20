How QR Code Lockets Are Bringing Missing People Back to Their Families

Every month an estimated 64,851 people go missing in India, according to the World Population Review of 2023. Many of them are people with mental health challenges. Making them more vulnerable.
In 2019, Akshay Ridlan, who was a UPSC aspirant back then, was deeply moved by one case -- a 17-year-old Tarun Gupta, who was an autistic child, went missing.
"Some stories of the missing children haunted me, particularly of an autistic kid, Tarun Gupta, who went missing on 1 October, 2019," recalls Akshay. The 17-year-old was made to board a train by an RPF officer, instead of getting him help.
Most people who lose their way or forget their identity are usually suffering from illnesses like dementia, age-related incapacities, or other mental disabilities. Akshay wanted to find a foolproof solution.
Akshay launched Project Chetna on 12 September 2023, and through it, he came up with unique QR tags, which can be worn around the neck inside a pendant.
These QR codes, when scanned, would provide the contact details and medical information about the person who wears it.
The name ‘Chetna’ means consciousness and it is aimed at helping those people who have ‘lost their consciousness’.
To learn more about people living with this disease, Akshay spoke to caregivers, doctors and visited old-age homes. He also spoke to parents of children with disabilities to understand what they needed.
The QR-based digital identification system requires registration where personal details are filled in, and then the QR pendant is provided.
The QR-based digital identification system costs Akshay Rs 200 to make each pendant and he’s given away 100 of these for free as of September 2023.
Mumbai resident Rajagopal, whose 15-year-old son is on the autism spectrum, first found out about this product through a friend. Upon hearing about it, he found that it was a well thought out and sensitive innovation.
Akshay had previously created such QR tags for stray dogs as well, in February 2023. He was triggered to do this after his dog went missing. This particular QR code gives the name, gender, caretaker’s name, phone number and vaccination/sterilisation history of the animal.
Akshay hopes to prevent any other parent, like Tarun's parents, from going through such a harrowing ordeal.
