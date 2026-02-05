This Smart Renewable Microgrid Could Finally Solve Rural India’s Electricity Problem

Researchers at NIT Rourkela built a smart renewable energy microgrid to solve unreliable rural electricity using solar, wind, biomass, and energy storage.
Many villages still face frequent outages. Even renewable systems fail when sunlight or wind drops, leaving homes without electricity for hours.
In 2019, Prof. Arnab visited villages in Sundargarh district and witnessed families struggling without dependable electricity after sunset.
Solar and wind are clean but inconsistent. Diesel backups pollute. The challenge was delivering uninterrupted power without fossil fuels.
Prof. Arnab and Prof. Krishna Roy envisioned a hybrid microgrid combining multiple renewable sources into one stable energy system.
Ms Ananya Pritilagna Biswal worked closely with the professors to design, model, and test a microgrid suited to rural conditions.
A power management system automatically selects energy sources, ensuring steady electricity despite weather or demand changes.
Advanced converters and control loops allow solar, wind, biomass, and batteries to work together without power fluctuations.
Improved battery control stores excess energy and releases it during shortages, improving efficiency and battery lifespan
The microgrid was validated through simulations and hardware experiments, performing reliably under varying load conditions.
The system delivers around 10 kWh — enough to power lights, fans, and basic appliances in four rural households.
Reliable electricity supports education, livelihoods, and communication while reducing diesel use and carbon emissions.