This Smart Renewable Microgrid Could Finally Solve Rural India’s Electricity Problem

Nishtha Kawrani
Feb 05, 2026, 11:00 AM

Powering rural India

Researchers at NIT Rourkela built a smart renewable energy microgrid to solve unreliable rural electricity using solar, wind, biomass, and energy storage.

Erratic rural power

Many villages still face frequent outages. Even renewable systems fail when sunlight or wind drops, leaving homes without electricity for hours.

Reality check visit

In 2019, Prof. Arnab visited villages in Sundargarh district and witnessed families struggling without dependable electricity after sunset.

Can clean be reliable?

Solar and wind are clean but inconsistent. Diesel backups pollute. The challenge was delivering uninterrupted power without fossil fuels.

Hybrid energy vision

Prof. Arnab and Prof. Krishna Roy envisioned a hybrid microgrid combining multiple renewable sources into one stable energy system.

Ananya leads design

Ms Ananya Pritilagna Biswal worked closely with the professors to design, model, and test a microgrid suited to rural conditions.

Intelligent power system

A power management system automatically selects energy sources, ensuring steady electricity despite weather or demand changes.

Balancing energy sources

Advanced converters and control loops allow solar, wind, biomass, and batteries to work together without power fluctuations.

Storage ensures stability

Improved battery control stores excess energy and releases it during shortages, improving efficiency and battery lifespan

From lab to proof

The microgrid was validated through simulations and hardware experiments, performing reliably under varying load conditions.

Lighting rural homes

The system delivers around 10 kWh — enough to power lights, fans, and basic appliances in four rural households.

Power changes lives

Reliable electricity supports education, livelihoods, and communication while reducing diesel use and carbon emissions.

