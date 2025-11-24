How 1 Woman in Manipur Built a 30-Member Team Turning Lotus Stems Into Rare Handwoven Fabrics
24 November 2025
Armed with a botany degree, she stepped away from the expected job path and focused on lotus stems. As she studied the fibres closely, she knew there was something extraordinary waiting to be woven.
After graduating in 2014, Bijiyashanti hoped to build an agro-tourism venture in Manipur. Funds slowed the plan, but her interest in the lotus and its healing qualities kept growing.
By 2019, she began spinning yarn from lotus stems and created mufflers and ties along with women from her village. Her venture, Sanajing Sana Thambal, now supports 10 artisans and is recognised under Start-Up Manipur.
She became India’s first entrepreneur to work with lotus stem fibre at scale. A single scarf takes nearly two months to weave, costs Rs 18,000 and above, and reflects the patience and care of slow, responsible craft.
What began with 10 women in 2019 has now grown into a collective of 30 weavers and artisans. They earn Rs 7,000 to 12,000 a month, building steady livelihoods through the craft.
The team now makes scarves, stoles, and neckties from Loktak’s lotus stems. The fabrics are breathable, naturally wrinkle-resistant, and created in a way that respects the lake and the environment around it.
Her work blends Manpa tribal weaving traditions with modern loom techniques. The enterprise celebrates local heritage while offering designs that appeal to customers far beyond the region.
When her work was featured on Mann Ki Baat, Bijiyashanti’s life transformed overnight — her entire stock sold out within hours, and orders poured in from everywhere.
Slow process? Yes. A two-month creation time per scarf. Big ambition? She’s ready: more women trained, bigger equipment, larger markets. The loom of dreams is only beginning to spin.