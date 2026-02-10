Meet the Women Who Took India to Mars, Revolutionised Medicine, and Shaped the Future of Science

They worked without fanfare, yet their impact was profound. These Indian women scientists transformed systems, saved countless lives, guided critical missions, and strengthened the nation's capabilities.
A senior ISRO scientist known as the “Rocket Woman of India” worked behind the scenes on some of the country’s most ambitious space missions.
From Chandrayaan-2 to the Mars Orbiter Mission, her leadership in mission planning helped India prove that precision, not noise, drives space success.
An ISRO systems engineer who worked on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, focusing on navigation and mission planning.
Her precision engineering ensured India reached Mars on its first attempt — proving that meticulous problem-solving can make history.
A mathematician at IISc Bengaluru is known for her work in analytic number theory and automorphic forms.
In 2025, she won the Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prize, recognising mathematical breakthroughs that advance cryptography, data systems, and theoretical computing.
She is an AI scientist and founder of NIRAMAI, a health-tech startup focused on early breast cancer detection.
Her non-invasive AI screening tool detects breast cancer up to five years earlier and is now used across hospitals in India and globally.
Is an ISRO scientist who became the first woman Project Director of India’s Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission.
She led end-to-end execution of a complex Moon mission, paving the way for future lunar explorations like Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan.
She is an ISRO communications expert who became the public face explaining India’s space missions to millions.
By translating complex science into accessible language, she strengthened public trust in India’s space programme and science communication.