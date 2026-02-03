6 Indian Healthtech Breakthroughs That Are Helping Detect Diseases Before It's Too Late

India’s homegrown health inventions are helping catch diseases early, saving lives and reducing costs. From AI imaging to portable molecular tests — here are 6 breakthroughs.
Founded in 2016, NIRAMAI’s Thermalytix uses AI and thermal imaging to detect early breast cancer signs without radiation, pain, or specialists on site.
Thermalytix has screened over 1.00,000 women in India with 90%+ accuracy, spotting small abnormalities earlier than traditional methods.
In 2025, AIIMS and Wadhwani AI launched MadhuNETrAI — India’s first validated AI app to spot early diabetic retinopathy from retinal images in seconds.
This app enables primary facilities to screen eye disease without specialists, preventing vision loss in diabetics through early referral and care.
TrueNat, developed by Molbio Diagnostics and adopted nationally since 2018, is a portable molecular TB test endorsed by WHO — bringing PCR-grade testing to the field
India’s 100-day TB screening campaign used tools like TrueNat to screen 120M+ people and find 2,85,000 asymptomatic TB cases early.
Founded in 2016, Qure.ai’s qXR AI interprets chest X-rays to rapidly detect TB, pneumonia, and lung abnormalities — reducing diagnosis from weeks to minutes.
Since launch in 2020, qXR has screened more than 75,000 people across over 100 Indian hospitals — speeding TB referrals by 2.5 days and cutting follow-ups by >50%.
Launched in 2018, Remidio’s Medios DR AI pairs portable retinal cameras with offline AI to detect diabetic retinopathy even without internet access
Adopted in government screening programmes like Kerala’s Nayanamritham 2.0, this tech brings crucial eye screening to underserved populations.
SigTuple’s AI100 platform automates blood and tissue sample analysis, enabling faster detection of malaria, anaemia, leukaemia and more in labs nationwide.
By cutting manual review time and helping labs scale diagnostics, SigTuple expands quality screening even where pathologists are scarce.