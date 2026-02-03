6 Indian Healthtech Breakthroughs That Are Helping Detect Diseases Before It's Too Late

Nishtha Kawrani
Feb 03, 2026, 10:00 AM
Photo Credit : The New York Times

India’s homegrown health inventions are helping catch diseases early, saving lives and reducing costs. From AI imaging to portable molecular tests — here are 6 breakthroughs.

Photo Credit : Economic Times

1. NIRAMAI Thermalytix

Founded in 2016, NIRAMAI’s Thermalytix uses AI and thermal imaging to detect early breast cancer signs without radiation, pain, or specialists on site.

Photo Credit : NITI Frontier Tech Hub

Thermalytix has screened over 1.00,000 women in India with 90%+ accuracy, spotting small abnormalities earlier than traditional methods.

Photo Credit : NITI Frontier Tech Hub

2. MadhuNETrAI

In 2025, AIIMS and Wadhwani AI launched MadhuNETrAI — India’s first validated AI app to spot early diabetic retinopathy from retinal images in seconds.

Photo Credit : NDTV

This app enables primary facilities to screen eye disease without specialists, preventing vision loss in diabetics through early referral and care.

Photo Credit : Remido

3. TrueNat

TrueNat, developed by Molbio Diagnostics and adopted nationally since 2018, is a portable molecular TB test endorsed by WHO — bringing PCR-grade testing to the field

Photo Credit : CivilsDaily

India’s 100-day TB screening campaign used tools like TrueNat to screen 120M+ people and find 2,85,000 asymptomatic TB cases early.

Photo Credit : Digital Health

4. Qure.ai qXR

Founded in 2016, Qure.ai’s qXR AI interprets chest X-rays to rapidly detect TB, pneumonia, and lung abnormalities — reducing diagnosis from weeks to minutes.

Photo Credit : Qure AI

Since launch in 2020, qXR has screened more than 75,000 people across over 100 Indian hospitals — speeding TB referrals by 2.5 days and cutting follow-ups by >50%.

Photo Credit : Representative image: Unsplash

5. Remidio Medios DR AI

Launched in 2018, Remidio’s Medios DR AI pairs portable retinal cameras with offline AI to detect diabetic retinopathy even without internet access

Photo Credit : Remidio

Adopted in government screening programmes like Kerala’s Nayanamritham 2.0, this tech brings crucial eye screening to underserved populations.

Photo Credit : Remidio

6. SigTuple AI Diagnostics

SigTuple’s AI100 platform automates blood and tissue sample analysis, enabling faster detection of malaria, anaemia, leukaemia and more in labs nationwide.

Photo Credit : Sigtuple

By cutting manual review time and helping labs scale diagnostics, SigTuple expands quality screening even where pathologists are scarce.

Photo Credit : Sigtuple