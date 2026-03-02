Engineer Duo Builds a 15-Minute EV Battery Test Used in 1500+ Workshops Worldwide

In summer 2020, at an EV workshop in Gandhinagar, Shubham Mishra saw a technician checking a burning-hot e-bike battery with his bare hands. No tools. Just instinct.
“That was the moment that set me on the path I am on today,” he recalls. “It was not just about building a portable battery diagnostic device, but finding a solution people can trust.”
Even before that, he had been thinking. At Gensol Engineering, he would pass rows of electric two-wheelers and pause. “I used to look at those e-bikes and think, what if we could make this accessible to everyone?”
In 2019, he quit his job and, with Ajay Vashisht, launched E-Vega Mobility Labs. A Rs 2 lakh grant and Rs 5 lakh NIDHI-PRAYAS funding helped them get started.
Then the pandemic arrived. Growth plans stopped. So they used the time to speak with battery makers and EV experts. One truth became clear: batteries were deeply misunderstood.
Ajay, an instrumentation engineer, says, “Existing methods were slow, clunky, and offered very little insight. I believed we could compress hours of testing into minutes."
In 2021, they launched BatteryOk Technologies. On 15 August 2022, they introduced ‘EV Doctor’, a 300-gram device powered by more than 25 AI models.
Connect it to a battery and charger. Within 15 minutes, a detailed health report appears on a mobile app. The team says accuracy crosses 96.7 percent.
In the first year, they sold 20 units. Then 150 in 2023. Then 500 in 2024. By 2025, over 1,500 devices will be in workshops worldwide.
Udaipur workshop owner Pawan says, “Earlier, I could barely manage to test two or three batteries a day. Now, I test about 10 to 15.”
“It’s like a full body check-up, but for batteries. By using EV Doctor, I have tested hundreds of batteries, and not a single one has led to thermal issues.”
Originally priced at Rs 25,000, it now costs Rs 10,000 for smaller garages. “If batteries are tested properly, their lifespan can be extended by eight to 10 years.”