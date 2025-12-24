Why Walking on Indian Footpaths Feels Unsafe — And How Kochi Is Fixing It

How often have you had to walk onto a busy road because the footpath was damaged? Canadian influencer Caleb Friesen encounters this daily with his son in Indiranagar, one of Bengaluru’s most affluent neighborhoods.
When Caleb shared a video of his 'sad and scary' experience, it struck a chord with Indians everywhere. For this is a daily struggle most of us have normalised. The good news? Initiatives like 'Walkable Kochi' that's putting people before cars.
Like most Indian cities, walking on footpaths in Kochi was a challenge, especially for children, older adults, and people with disabilities. The reason? Broken sidewalks, huge gaps, uneven slabs and parked vehicles.
Limited road space and municipal budgets mean repairs often happen in small, disconnected stretches. But what if there's a way to direct investment and effort where it's needed most?
This is the vision behind Walkable Kochi, a pilot launched by GIZ under the SUM-ACA project, which aims to make footpaths safer, cleaner, and more inclusive without major resources.
First step? Identifying and upgrading Priority Walking Networks (PWNs) — the high-use footpaths connecting schools/markets/hospitals/transit hubs that most people rely on.
Through spatial analysis & rapid audits, the city then assessed every element on these streets & grouped them into 10 categories of “walkability inhibitors”, from potholes & trash to poor lighting and accessibility barriers.
These insights were validated by residents, who played a hands-on role in identifying issues and proposing improvements. Data dashboards were set up to support real-time tracking and planning.
The impact is already being seen. Municipal funds are now being allocated based on data, not guesswork. Residents also have a stronger voice in shaping their streets, and can track the progress on the city dashboard!
While Walkable Kochi is still in the early stages and there is a long way to go, early improvements are already visible. Safer crossings, smoother access to schools/markets/hospitals and unobstructed footpaths.
The Walkable Kochi model shows how technology, governance and citizen voices can integrate walkability into wider mobility planning of our cities. Should this be immediately replicated in all cities?