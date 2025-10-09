What NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy Wants Every Workplace to Know About Mental Health
9 October 2025
9 October 2025
It is important to understand the fluidity of mental health needs — different team members have different mental health needs. So we must adjust and react to the changing requirements of employees to ensure a healthy and happy workforce.
Engage employees who demonstrate they are healthy and productive with activities that enhance their current habits and patterns. Strive to keep most team members in this zone.
Encourage employees to recognise early signs of mental stress. Provide training on self-care and make access to counselling straightforward and stigma-free.
This group often struggles to remain productive and might be facing severe challenges. Listen without judgement, and offer personalised support programmes, opportunities to re-align workload, and professional mental health services.
Keep most of the workforce in the Green Zone. Create a supportive and inclusive work environment, ensure employees feel valued, and prioritise their well-being.
On World Mental Health Day (October 10), join Dr Pratima Murthy, one of India’s leading mental health experts, as she shares essential insights on nurturing mental well-being.
Understand what true mental well-being means. Access affordable mental health resources. Talk openly about mental health with family. Manage mental health at work. Practice prevention, self-care, and more.