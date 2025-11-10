Why This Village in Kerala Honoured a Stray Dog With a Statue Just Like Hachiko in Japan
10 November 2025
10 November 2025
A beloved stray dog in Kerala got a statue, but his story will melt your heart. Eldho wasn’t just any stray; he was the heartbeat of an entire community in Kozhivettumveli, Kerala.
14 years ago, Eldho limped into town -- burned, scarred & abandoned. But his gentle eyes and calm demeanor instantly won over locals. This wasn’t just a dog finding shelter. This was the start of a love story.
Once Eldho claimed his spot at the local auto stand, he was no longer just a stray. His name, borrowed from a funny line in 'Mannar Mathai Speaking', soon echoed with love across the neighbourhood.
He wasn’t a pet. He was family to the whole village. Eldho attended weddings, festivals, and even school events, escorting children home and strolling with elders like a furry guardian angel.
His greatest weakness was milk cake from Shanmukhan Super Stores. It became so tied to him that locals renamed it the “Eldho cake,” and everyone saved a piece just for him.
Twice, he was injured on the road, but kind-hearted locals rushed him to the vet each time. If Eldho went missing for even a day, the entire ward would search for him, food in hand.
When Eldho passed away on April 24 this year, the grief was overwhelming. His funeral was conducted by the entire community—a rare honour for a street dog.
The village knew Eldho deserved more than memories, so they decided to immortalise him. Award-winning sculptor Jayan V K created a lifelike statue that now stands at the local bus stop, watching over the town that loved him.
In a country where strays are often seen as a problem, Eldho’s story proves something beautiful -- kindness, compassion, and community can turn a homeless dog into a legend.