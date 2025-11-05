In 1983, 81 Indians Braved Antarctic Ice to Build India’s First Base in Just 60 Days
5 November 2025
In 1983, 81 explorers set sail from Goa to achieve a miracle -- build India’s first research base in Antarctica in just one Antarctic summer (60 days) — a feat that had never been achieved before by any country!
Among the team of scientists, army engineers, navy pilots and doctors were Aditi Pant and Sudipta Sengupta — the first Indian women to step foot on the white continent.
Born in Nagpur, Aditi Pant’s curiosity for the natural world led her to marine sciences at Pune and later to Hawaiʻi, laying the foundation for her pioneering oceanography career.
Meanwhile, Calcutta's Sudipta Sengupta challenged societal norms to excel in geology. Her mountaineering expeditions and research in structural geology soon made her a trailblazer in geosciences.
On 3 December 1983, the expedition sailed from Goa. After two months at sea, they reached the continent battling blizzards, scarce sunlight, whiteouts and low oxygen.
Just days later, the White Continent’s unforgiving coldness wrecked the crew’s chopper and nearly swallowed up 5 researchers. But the crew was determined not to go back till the mission was complete.
For the next 60 days, they lived in prefabricated huts: labs below, living quarters above. Water came from melting ice, meals were packed, and showers were only possible when the ship visited.
Whiteout conditions made travel treacherous and even simple tasks could become life-threatening. Many team members lost their toes to frost bite. Yet, they pressed on.
It was this incredible commitment that ensured Dakshin Gangotri, India’s first Antarctic station, was built in just 8 weeks -- an achievement that shattered the ice ceiling and stunned the world.
The success of Dakshin Gangotri allowed India to join the Antarctic Treaty System as a consultative member in 1983. This status gave India a crucial say in the governance of the continent.
Dakshin Gangotri was decommissioned in 1990 after being submerged in snow. But it remains a powerful testament to India's scientific prowess, resilience, and determination.
As for Aditi & Sudipta, they were both honoured with several awards for their groundbreaking work. But their biggest win? Inspiring generations of Indian women to chase the extremes of our planet.