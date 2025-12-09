10 Creators Who Inspired India in 2025 — From Street Crusaders to Zero-Waste Heroes

9 December 2025

Dec 09, 2025, 07:00 PM

Lazar Jankovic

Serbian model turned street-cleaning crusader, Lazar has transformed ordinary streets into symbols of civic pride. With just a broom, he shows that change begins two metres from your door.

Photo Credit : @4cleanindia

Sivadharshini

Alongside her classmates, she turns everyday classroom moments into viral inspiration. With the mantra “Believe yourself,” she encourages curiosity, confidence, and the joy of learning.

Photo Credit : @.future_genius._

Siddhesh Lokare

With storytelling and on-ground action, his #Mission30303 aims to raise Rs 3 crore in 30 days to uplift 30 underprivileged schools in Maharashtra.

Photo Credit : @sidiously_

Mohamed Ashik

Instagram’s ‘A broke college kid’ shares stories of Chennai’s everyday heroes, from street vendors to struggling students, turning ordinary struggles into lessons of perseverance.

Photo Credit : @abrokecollegekid

Dr. Madhavi Bhardwaj

This pediatrician blends expertise with humour, guiding millions of new parents through the chaos of their baby's formative years.

Photo Credit : @bacchon_ki_doctor

Nayana Premnath

An architect-turned-eco-creator, she is helping 80,000 Indians live zero-waste! She’s proving that small choices can spark huge change.

Photo Credit : @NayanaPremnath

Manisha Prajapati

Mocked for her scars as a child, burn survivor “Mannu” transformed trauma into art. She proves that true beauty lies in courage, creativity, and self-belief.

Photo Credit : @manishamarodiaprajapati_02

Brishti Gupta

This homemaker turned culinary star answers every “What do you even do staying at home?” into a triumph. She’s built a thriving cooking empire from her kitchen and inspires netizens.

Photo Credit : @bristihomekitchen

Sangeeth and Kavya

Called “stupid” for spending 60% of their savings, this couple has built a zero-cost, self-sustaining home. Their eco-friendly lifestyle has captured widespread attention online.

Photo Credit : @lifeonroads__

Kaushalya Chaudhary

From a Rs 7,500 phone in rural Rajasthan to MasterChef India and 1.6M+ followers, she is empowering women through home-cooked meals and traditional spices.

Photo Credit : @khausalyaair