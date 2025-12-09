10 Creators Who Inspired India in 2025 — From Street Crusaders to Zero-Waste Heroes
9 December 2025
Serbian model turned street-cleaning crusader, Lazar has transformed ordinary streets into symbols of civic pride. With just a broom, he shows that change begins two metres from your door.
Alongside her classmates, she turns everyday classroom moments into viral inspiration. With the mantra “Believe yourself,” she encourages curiosity, confidence, and the joy of learning.
With storytelling and on-ground action, his #Mission30303 aims to raise Rs 3 crore in 30 days to uplift 30 underprivileged schools in Maharashtra.
Instagram’s ‘A broke college kid’ shares stories of Chennai’s everyday heroes, from street vendors to struggling students, turning ordinary struggles into lessons of perseverance.
This pediatrician blends expertise with humour, guiding millions of new parents through the chaos of their baby's formative years.
An architect-turned-eco-creator, she is helping 80,000 Indians live zero-waste! She’s proving that small choices can spark huge change.
Mocked for her scars as a child, burn survivor “Mannu” transformed trauma into art. She proves that true beauty lies in courage, creativity, and self-belief.
This homemaker turned culinary star answers every “What do you even do staying at home?” into a triumph. She’s built a thriving cooking empire from her kitchen and inspires netizens.
Called “stupid” for spending 60% of their savings, this couple has built a zero-cost, self-sustaining home. Their eco-friendly lifestyle has captured widespread attention online.
From a Rs 7,500 phone in rural Rajasthan to MasterChef India and 1.6M+ followers, she is empowering women through home-cooked meals and traditional spices.