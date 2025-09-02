Shivani Gupta 2 September 2025
During a 2023 vacation in Kashmir, Anil Jaiswal stumbled upon Pampore’s saffron fields, where the purple blooms sparked deep curiosity about the exotic spice’s uniqueness and cultivation.
Captivated by the flowers’ allure, Anil and his family interacted with farmers, learning about saffron’s cultural significance in Kashmir.
At 59, with three decades in engineering and pharmaceuticals, Anil found himself enchanted by saffron’s exclusivity, wondering if its cultivation could be replicated in Indore’s contrasting climate.
Drawing on his farming roots and experience in floriculture, Anil began researching aeroponics and indoor farming methods, determined to recreate Kashmir’s cool conditions within a controlled environment at his Indore home.
He invested Rs 6.5 lakh in high-tech infrastructure: LED lights, puff panels, chillers, humidifiers, exhaust fans, and solar panels to maintain optimum temperature, humidity, and sustainability for saffron’s indoor growth.
In September 2024, Anil sourced one tonne of saffron bulbs from Pampore for Rs 8 lakh, selecting 700 kg suitable for cultivation while nurturing smaller bulbs carefully for the next cycle.
Replicating Kashmir’s climate, he fine-tuned temperature, humidity, and light conditions while maintaining strict hygiene standards, ensuring the bulbs remained contamination-free and capable of producing high-quality saffron indoors.
By November, his meticulous efforts paid off with a 1,600-gram saffron harvest. Dried stigmas sold at Rs 500 per gram earned Anil Rs 8 lakh.
Today, Anil views this as both retirement security and a sustainable business, merging traditional wisdom with modern technology.
“I have brought the farm to my home itself. This venture is part of my retirement plan. It offers me financial security while keeping me engaged,” he says.