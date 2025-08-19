In Photos: Meet the Farmers Behind Organic Dates, Golden Sitaphal & India’s Boldest Crop Innovations

By Raajwrita Dutta 19 August 2025

This World Photography Day, we look beyond the frames — to the farmers whose grit, innovation, and ideas make every portrait a story of India’s agricultural heart.

1. Divakar Channappa – Karnataka Once an ISRO scientist, Divakar returned to his Karnataka hometown in 2009, inspired by One Straw Revolution. His journey swapped satellites for soil — and sparked lasting change.

2. Narendra Singh Mehra – Uttarakhand At 66, Narendra left a tourism career for the fields of Devla Malla, Nainital — a decision rooted in passion and a deep respect for the land he grew up on.

3. Navnath Kaspate – Maharashtra From Maharashtra’s orchards came Navnath’s proudest creation — NMK-01 Golden Sitaphal, a high-yield custard apple with better pulp, sweeter taste, and longer shelf life.

4. Darlapudi Ravi – Andhra Pradesh Once a bank manager, Ravi of Ungarada chose seeds over spreadsheets — and ended up saving 3,600+ indigenous varieties from disappearing forever.

Every photograph of an Indian farmer holds a world of perseverance, tradition, and change. Today, we honour not just their portraits — but the progress they make possible.