1. Divakar Channappa – Karnataka Once an ISRO scientist, Divakar returned to his Karnataka hometown in 2009, inspired by One Straw Revolution. His journey swapped satellites for soil — and sparked lasting change.
2. Narendra Singh Mehra – Uttarakhand At 66, Narendra left a tourism career for the fields of Devla Malla, Nainital — a decision rooted in passion and a deep respect for the land he grew up on.
3. Navnath Kaspate – Maharashtra From Maharashtra’s orchards came Navnath’s proudest creation — NMK-01 Golden Sitaphal, a high-yield custard apple with better pulp, sweeter taste, and longer shelf life.
4. Darlapudi Ravi – Andhra Pradesh Once a bank manager, Ravi of Ungarada chose seeds over spreadsheets — and ended up saving 3,600+ indigenous varieties from disappearing forever.