How a Village Boy From Haryana Became India’s 53rd Chief Justice

26 November 2025

TBI Team
Nov 26, 2025, 07:00 PM

In a small Haryana village, a boy worked in fields and helped at home, convinced that discipline and knowledge could change his life. Today, that boy is India’s 53rd Chief Justice.

Photo Credit : PMO

Born in 1962, Surya Kant studied in a village school with no benches, sitting on the ground. His father, a schoolteacher, told him that knowledge is the truest form of wealth.

Photo Credit : The Daily Jagran

After school, he joined Government Post Graduate College, Hisar, in 1981, and then completed his LLB from MDU Rohtak in 1984. Decades later, he earned an LLM in 2011, First Class First, showing that law was his calling.

Photo Credit : The old students association, govt college, Hisar

In the Hisar courts, he saw justice in its human form — livelihoods, disputes, and bureaucracy. In 1985, he moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, earning respect for clarity, integrity, and dedication.

Photo Credit : Jasbir Malhi, Indian Express

Elevated as a High Court judge in 2004 and later Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2018, his judgments carried law and empathy together, always mindful of access, fairness, and the lives behind each case.

Photo Credit : himachal.pr.gov

Joining the Supreme Court in 2019, he brought a rare mix of scholarship and practical insight. Legal aid, NALSA initiatives, and clarity in judgment became defining features of his tenure.

Photo Credit : Collector Balaghat/FB

Surya Kant believes the law must serve ordinary people. His work reflects the judiciary’s strength in its human core.

Photo Credit : @kartiksharmaMP/X

On 24 November 2025, he assumed office as India’s 53rd Chief Justice. From a modest village classroom to the Supreme Court, his journey reflects perseverance, humility, and lifelong learning.

Photo Credit : PIB