What India’s Forgotten Stepwells and Palaces Reveal About Our History
9 November 2025
9 November 2025
Located in Abhaneri village, Chand Baori is one of India’s deepest stepwells, built in the 9th century to harvest water in arid Rajasthan.
Descend 3,500 steps into geometric symmetry. The interlocking staircases and intricate design make it a masterpiece of ancient engineering.
Rani ki Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell) in Patan, Gujarat, is an 11th-century stepwell built in memory of King Bhimdev I. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site of underground elegance.
The seven-tiered structure houses over 500 sculptures of gods, dancers, and everyday life, showcasing craftsmanship and storytelling in stone.
The Bara Imambara, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was built in 1784 by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula. It blends Mughal and Awadhi architectural styles and cultural grandeur.
Its central hall, one of the world’s largest unsupported vaulted structures, and the Bhul Bhulaiya labyrinth highlight architectural ingenuity and mystery.
In Hampi, the Royal Enclosure served as the seat of the Vijayanagara Empire. It preserves the echoes of a lost kingdom.
Check the grand pavilions, underground chambers, and ornate gateways. The layout reflects the power and artistry of Vijayanagara rulers.
Sheesh Mahal lies within Orchha Fort. This lesser-known palace dates to the 17th century and is famed for its reflective interiors and royal charm.
Mirrored walls, delicate frescoes, and elegant balconies showcase Bundela artistry. The palace captures light and history in a shimmering splendour.
Safdarjung Tomb, in New Delhi, built in 1754, is a Mughal mausoleum often overlooked amidst Delhi’s grander monuments.
The garden tomb’s Persian-style layout, intricate carvings, and calm ambience make it a peaceful yet visually striking architectural gem.