What India’s Forgotten Stepwells and Palaces Reveal About Our History

9 November 2025

Photo Credit : Incredible India

Chand Baori, Rajasthan

Located in Abhaneri village, Chand Baori is one of India’s deepest stepwells, built in the 9th century to harvest water in arid Rajasthan.

Photo Credit : Hub Pages

Descend 3,500 steps into geometric symmetry. The interlocking staircases and intricate design make it a masterpiece of ancient engineering.

Photo Credit : Behance

Rani ki Vav, Gujarat

Rani ki Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell) in Patan, Gujarat, is an 11th-century stepwell built in memory of King Bhimdev I. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site of underground elegance.

Photo Credit : Gujrat Darshan Guide

The seven-tiered structure houses over 500 sculptures of gods, dancers, and everyday life, showcasing craftsmanship and storytelling in stone.

Photo Credit : Shoestring travel

Bara Imambara, Lucknow

The Bara Imambara, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was built in 1784 by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula. It blends Mughal and Awadhi architectural styles and cultural grandeur.

Photo Credit : Unsplash

Its central hall, one of the world’s largest unsupported vaulted structures, and the Bhul Bhulaiya labyrinth highlight architectural ingenuity and mystery.

Photo Credit : iStock

Hampi’s Royal Enclosure, Karnataka

In Hampi, the Royal Enclosure served as the seat of the Vijayanagara Empire. It preserves the echoes of a lost kingdom.

Photo Credit : Thrillophillia

Check the grand pavilions, underground chambers, and ornate gateways. The layout reflects the power and artistry of Vijayanagara rulers.

Photo Credit : Karnataka.com

Sheesh Mahal, MP

Sheesh Mahal lies within Orchha Fort. This lesser-known palace dates to the 17th century and is famed for its reflective interiors and royal charm.

Photo Credit : Tripadvisor

Mirrored walls, delicate frescoes, and elegant balconies showcase Bundela artistry. The palace captures light and history in a shimmering splendour.

Photo Credit : Alamy

Safdarjung Tomb, Delhi

Safdarjung Tomb, in New Delhi, built in 1754, is a Mughal mausoleum often overlooked amidst Delhi’s grander monuments.

Photo Credit : Delhi Tourism

The garden tomb’s Persian-style layout, intricate carvings, and calm ambience make it a peaceful yet visually striking architectural gem.

Photo Credit : Tripadvisor