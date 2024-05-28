2. Know the germination period. According to Dr Rathi, to grow spices from seeds, big seeds like cardamom and coriander should be soaked overnight for germination. This process is not required in small seeds like cumin, fennel, and mustard. “These seeds must be sown in small cups. After germination, transfer the plant into big pots of say, 12 inches. Keep it in a semi-shade for a week and then place it under direct sunlight,” she explains.