Roorkee-based Dr Anshu Rathi grows a variety of Indian spices at home, including turmeric, black pepper, saffron, cloves, bay leaf and cardamom.
As the aroma in her kitchen evokes the rustic charm of Indian spices, her garden of 400 plants of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices on her 1,500 sq ft terrace blooms in all its glory.
Dr Rathi grows 15 kinds of spices and even medicinal herbs like ashwagandha, basil, and oregano. She shares how these Indian spices can be made at home with ingredients available in the kitchen.
1. Check the season and climatic conditions. “India has a diverse climate, so before growing any spice, you must check the temperature conditions of your region,” says Dr Anshu. “For example, you should sow spices like coriander, black pepper, and cumin in winter between October and November while you can sow turmeric in May and June,” she adds.
2. Know the germination period. According to Dr Rathi, to grow spices from seeds, big seeds like cardamom and coriander should be soaked overnight for germination. This process is not required in small seeds like cumin, fennel, and mustard. “These seeds must be sown in small cups. After germination, transfer the plant into big pots of say, 12 inches. Keep it in a semi-shade for a week and then place it under direct sunlight,” she explains.
3. DIY hack to test your soil. Take a handful of damp soil and try to shape it into a laddu. If it holds, the soil has high clay content. Mix in 20 to 30 percent sand until it crumbles, then add 20 to 30 percent cow dung compost and a handful of neem khali (cake) powder.
4. Know when to fertilise the plant. “As we have already added cow dung compost and neem khali into the soil, there’s no need to fertilise the soil frequently. Right before 15 days of flowering season, add a handful of vermicompost in the pot,” she says.
5. Harvest spices at the right time. Dr Anshu says different spices have varied stages of flowering and production. “For instance, cumin and coriander are ready for harvest within five months whereas black pepper takes two to three years and cardamom takes five years,” she shares.