It all began in a small village—Pullampara. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Pullampara Panchayat became India’s first digitally literate panchayat. This small initiative went on to inspire an entire state’s digital transformation.
That’s when Digi Keralam was launched. In 2023, the Kerala government rolled out the Digi Keralam programme statewide, aimed at empowering every citizen for the digital era and bridging the digital divide.
A massive goal—for citizens of all ages. Over 21 lakh people above the age of 14 received training. This included both urban and rural residents—right up to elders over 100 years old.
2.6 lakh volunteers, one shared dream. Students, women’s collectives like Kudumbashree, and local leaders went door to door to train citizens. This wasn’t just a government scheme—it became a true community movement.
Citizens learned to use smartphones, online payments, social media, and state portals like K-SMART. Even 105-year-old M A Abdullah Maulavi Bafakhi can now make video calls and watch YouTube.
Training of global standards. Around 21.87 lakh people completed training based on UNESCO-certified modules. It covered internet access, mobile apps, online transactions, and accessing government services.
Kerala’s tradition of education and welfare paved the way. Initiatives like the Akshaya Project laid the foundation for digital learning. Digi Keralam built on this legacy, bringing every citizen into the digital fold.
The impact of digital literacy. Citizens gained more than just skills—they found economic independence, social connection, and greater participation in governance and public services.
Kerala has proven that when communities and governments work together, No citizen is left behind on the path of progress. This success story is now an inspiration for the rest of India.